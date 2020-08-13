Millard superintendent makes switch to high school schedules for two weeks

Millard Superintendent Jim Sutfin announced Thursday a change in the district's reopening plan for high schools that will cut in half the number of students attending any given day.

High school students will attend school in their building half the time and "Zoom" into classes for the other half, he said in a letter to Millard families.

"Students will be in class every day, either remotely or in person," Sutfin said.

The change will be effective for two weeks, Aug. 17-28.

"I am taking this proactive step so that we have our best chance to keep our students and staff safe and our buildings open," he said.

He said he is "extremely concerned" about the current level of community spread.

Millard has three high schools, Millard North, West and South.

