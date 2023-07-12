John Schwartz will start his second year in the Millard Public Schools district with nearly a 4% salary raise.
John Schwartz, then the superintendent of Norris Public Schools, speaks during a superintendent interview with the Millard Public School board at the Administration Building.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
During a Monday meeting, the school board approved the new contract for Schwartz,
who was hired in 2022 following the resignation of Jim Sutfin. He will be paid a base salary of $275,000 for the 2023-24 school year. His initial contract included a $270,000 base salary.
He will earn a $16,000 performance bonus if approved by the school board. Last year, his performance bonus was $15,000.
His contract also includes a stipend of $35,575 for investment in a 403b retirement account and a vehicle allowance of $6,000, plus other health insurance and retirement benefits.
Schwartz's total compensation package amounts to more than $416,000, roughly $1,000 more than last year. It's less than Sutfin's total annual package of $451,736 during his final year in the district.
The raise also came with a year contract extension that will go through June 30, 2026.
The World-Herald's 2023 All State Academic Team
Nayera Abdessalam
Omaha North: 1 out of 389; 35 ACT, 1530 SAT, Nat. Merit Parents: Cindy and Shahab Abdessalam College, planned degree: Arizona; physics and astronomy, with computer science minor
Scholarships: University of Arizona National Merit finalist; National Merit Scholarship Corporation; Omaha North Foundation-Michelle Ricard Memorial; Omaha North High Class of 2007, PTSO; Omaha Public Schools Foundation-Zdenka Sedlacek; Dundee Elementary-Thomas Hunter Memorial; CW Omaha IBEW Local 22 and NECA contractors Thursday Night Lights Scholar Athlete of the Year; Runza Student of the Week
Sophie Cullum
Omaha Central: 9 out of 616; 34 ACT Parents: Katy Simmons and Alistair Cullum College, planned degree: Fordham; international relations and psychology
Scholarships: Fordham Dean's, Tuition and FACHEX Tuition Scholarship; UNL regents, career; UNO regents, career; UNK regents, career; Creighton Dean's; University of Oregon Summit; Michigan State Non-Resident and Presidential Study Abroad; Salve Regina McAuley, Cliff Walk and Ocean State; Seattle University Achievement, FACHEX Tuition; Syracuse Tuition Exchange Grant, Arts and Science Leadership; USC Academic Research Grant
Louis Giacalone
Elkhorn South: 1 out of 361; 36 ACT Parents: Louis and Christine Giacalone College, planned degree: Duke; biochemistry and neuroscience, music minor
Scholarships: Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation Gold ACHIEVE; Legacy Eyecare; Fire Ridge Elementary PTO
Justin Golus
Holdrege: 1 out of 76; 34 ACT Parents: Rodney and Eileen Golus College, planned degree: South Dakota School of Mines & Technology; mechanical engineering
Scholarships: South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Gold Scholar; UNL regents; Purdue National Recognition Programs; Iowa State Adventure, Expedition, Engineering Merit
Daniel Kasparek
Waverly: 1 out of 177; 35 ACT Parents: Doug and Deborah Kasparek College, planned degree: UNL Raikes; computer engineering
Scholarships: UNL regents, Raikes Foundation, College of Engineering, Nebraska Career; UNO Walter Scott Jr.
Ina Satpathy
Omaha Duchesne: no rank out of 79; 36 ACT, Nat. Merit Parents: Jayashree Pani and Hemant Satpathy College, planned degree: Notre Dame; neuroscience and Spanish
Scholarships: National Merit; UNL regents; UNMC Travis B. Lewis; American Legion Post 1 Outstanding Scholar-Athlete-Citizen
Natalie Thompson
Lincoln Southwest: no rank out of 596; 35 ACT Parents: Jennifer and Rick Thompson College, planned degree: Georgetown; biology
Scholarships: UNL regents, Nebraska Career; Loyola Chicago Presidential; Loyola Marymount Arrupe; University of Miami President's
Kevin Vuong
Hastings: no rank out of 264; 34 ACT, 1540 SAT Parents: Billy and Kimberly Vuong College, planned degree: Notre Dame; environmental engineering
Scholarships: Bill & Melinda Gates
Aden Williams
Millard South: no rank out of 616; 35 ACT, Nat. Merit Parents: Alex and Tami Williams College, planned degree: UNL Raikes; data science
Scholarships: UNL Chancellor's, Raikes; National Merit Corporation; Millard Public Schools Foundation Robert Ackerman Elementary School, George Russell Middle School; St. Paul's Lutheran Church
