John Schwartz will start his second year in the Millard Public Schools district with nearly a 4% salary raise.

During a Monday meeting, the school board approved the new contract for Schwartz, who was hired in 2022 following the resignation of Jim Sutfin. He will be paid a base salary of $275,000 for the 2023-24 school year. His initial contract included a $270,000 base salary.

He will earn a $16,000 performance bonus if approved by the school board. Last year, his performance bonus was $15,000.

His contract also includes a stipend of $35,575 for investment in a 403b retirement account and a vehicle allowance of $6,000, plus other health insurance and retirement benefits.

Schwartz's total compensation package amounts to more than $416,000, roughly $1,000 more than last year. It's less than Sutfin's total annual package of $451,736 during his final year in the district.

The raise also came with a year contract extension that will go through June 30, 2026.

