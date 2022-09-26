Millard voters may be asked to renew tax levy override

It’s looking likely that voters in the Millard school district will be asked to renew the property tax levy override they approved in 2017.

District officials say the override has provided financial stability and could again provide a measure of insurance in an uncertain economic future.

The override expires this year. It applied to the budget years 2018-19 through 2022-23.

Officials said that if the board seeks to hold an election it would likely take place next year, probably in the spring. Millard officials have already initiated a community survey to gauge residents’ opinions about the direction the district is headed, something they did before the initial override election.

The override vote authorized the school board to levy up to 9 cents per $100 of tax valuation on top of the state’s $1.05 levy limit to pay for general operations. District officials never used the full 9 cents.

“We have never used even half of it,” said Chad Meisgeier, the district’s chief financial officer.

Board President Stacy Jolley said the override provided stability the past five years.

“We believe that we have been fiscally conservative and kept our promise not to use more than was needed,” Jolley said. “In fact, we have never used more than 4.1 cents of our authorized 9 cents in any of the five years that we have had access to the current levy override.”

School board members on Monday approved a $268.6 million general fund budget for 2022-23 that uses 3.79 cents of the override authority.

The budget, approved 4-0, sets a property tax levy slightly lower than the current rate, as assessed valuations made a substantial jump.

Under the budget, the Millard school levy will be $1.21 per $100 of valuation, a .91-cent reduction.

That translates to $1,815 in school property taxes on a house valued at $150,000. School taxes are the largest part of the total property tax bill, which also goes to support other local governments such as cities and counties.

Total assessed property value is up 7.6% over last year — so property owners whose valuation went up are nearly certain to see a tax increase in Millard school taxes.

Millard officials said future budgets could get tough unless the override is renewed.

The district would likely have to move back into the “selective abandonment” process it used to make budget cuts several years ago, officials said.

Back then, the board made cuts to career academies, high school world language, and staffing, including paraprofessionals, interventionists and high school and middle school teaching staff.

Meisgeier said continuing the levy override could prove important in the years ahead as federal relief dollars go away. The housing market may cool, bringing the possibility of stagnant valuations, and lawmakers continue to eye changes to the state aid formula that could have a negative impact on Millard’s budget.

The budget approved Monday reflects a 3.73% increase in spending, not counting the federal COVID-19 relief money known as ESSER — the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.

Including the federal money, the budget increase is nearly 4.9%.

Meisgeier said the district leadership recognizes the burden that higher spending places on taxpayers, but added the increase is reasonable given 7% inflation.

Millard voters approved the initial override by a wide margin: 63% of voters in favor, and 37% against.