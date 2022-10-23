Millard West Wildcats No. 1 at state marching contest

The Millard West High School marching band earned top honors Saturday at the 2022 Nebraska State Bandmasters Association state marching contest.

The marching Wildcats had judges purring with a show titled "Windows to Arabia."

"It feels amazing," said Greta John, senior Wildcat flute player. "We've been working on this since June, and you put in so much hard work. And there's so many people who have just given band everything."

The Wildcat band won caption awards for best music, best percussion and best general effect.

John acknowledged the competition was fierce.

"It was so up in the air," John said. "All of those bands were incredible. And we love watching all the bands. It just feels good."

Her band was named class 5A champion, reflecting the largest schools.

Papillion La Vista South High School placed second with their show "Beep Beep" that filled the football field end-to-end with red, blue, yellow and purple cars that were nearly life-size. The show, featuring a street intersection and flags with car images, won the award for best visual.

The Bellevue West Thunderbird marching band placed third with a show titled "From the Other Side." The band was also the class 4A champion.

The caption award for best color guard went to Gretna High School.

The contest is a spectacle of glitter, brass, shiny flags and sound as high school band students perform what is, for many, their last show of the season.

And for seniors it is often the last show ever, unless they take the show to a bowl game or other special event or march in college.

For most, it is the final chance to perform a show they started working on last summer and perfected in the last month of area and regional competitions. It is also a chance to step into the limelight that regularly focuses on athletics.

There are five classes based on a school's prior year grades 9-11 enrollment. Band classes are: 5A, schools with 1,431 or more students; 4A, 905-1,430 students; 3A, 401-904 students; 2A, 181-400 students; 1A, 0-180 students.

Weather can be fickle for the annual fall spectacle, but Mother Nature smiled on bands that participated in the contest at Buell Stadium in Millard Saturday by delivering a warm, dry day. There was, however, a stiff breeze that challenged the color guard members who were tossing flags and rifles.

Seventy-two bands performed at three sites across the state.

Bands could enter the competition at Buell Stadium, where bands were ranked. Or they could participate at two festival sites: Lincoln's Seacrest Field and Kearney High School, where participants received ratings but were not ranked.

An estimated 3,500 spectators, not counting the band members, filled the stands at Buell as the awards and rankings were announced.

Mikayla Brenner, a sophomore flute player for Norris High School, said band is like a family. After her band's performance, she said it was "hard to comprehend" that it was their last show.

"We work on this so much with each other that we've sort of built a bond within the show," Brenner said. "And for it to be done with, like that, it's kind of sad to think about."

On the bright side, she said, they made good memories.

Bryan Jacobs felt proud watching his son Mason, a freshman trumpet player in the Millard South band.

Marching band has been a tradition in the Jacobs family.

Bryan marched all four years in high school at Bellevue East, and the band went undefeated. But he said nothing compares to watching his son.

"Everything I accomplished is meaningless compared to watching him just one time," Jacobs said. "There aren't words to describe how proud I am of him and his school and his entire band."

While the crowd waited for the awards announcement, "the wave" circled the stadium, and the bands who had assembled in the visitors-side stands cheered and waved phone lights.

Rounding out the rankings were: 4. Millard North; 5. Gretna; 6. Bellevue East; 7. Millard South; 8. Elkhorn; 9. Elkhorn South; 10. Westside; 11. Elkhorn North; 12. Norris; 13. Omaha Burke; 14. Grand Island; 15. Lincoln Christian; 16. Omaha North; 17. Logan View; 18. Skutt Catholic.

Logan View were class 1A champions; Lincoln Christian class 2A champs; and Elkhorn class 3A.