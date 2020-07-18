More metro-Omaha districts roll out reopening plans — and not all are requiring masks

Parents and students in several more metro-Omaha school districts got a look at fall reopening plans, and not all districts are mandating masks.

But all will encourage their use.

The Bellevue, Gretna, Papillion La Vista and Bennington districts released plans that call for students to return for in-person instruction — as long as the risk of COVID-19 spread remains stable.

The plans come with the caveat that they are subject to change.

Some districts are still working on the remote learning plans that would come into play should schools be forced to shut down again.

» Papillion La Vista will require all students and staff to wear masks, with accommodations where necessary. Schools will open Aug. 11 for some grades, Aug. 12 for all. Mask breaks will be provided for all levels, and not required when exercising during PE, at recess or during lunch.

» Bellevue intends to begin school Aug. 13. Face coverings will be required for students and staff. Schools will provide numerous face-covering break opportunities throughout the day when social distancing is possible. Masks could be removed for meals, recess, designated breaks with social distance or certain activities where social distancing can occur.