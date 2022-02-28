More Nebraska school districts to attract student teachers with a paycheck

Two more metro-Omaha school districts are switching to paid student teachers, and others are considering a change as well.

The trend could eventually spread statewide as Nebraska’s local school leaders look for ways to pull young people into the profession.

The Millard and Westside districts plan to start paying student teachers next school year, following in the footsteps of the Omaha Public Schools, which announced its plan in January, according to district spokeswomen.

Millard school board member Mike Pate said that two years ago he wouldn’t have been in favor of it.

The district has to remain competitive in the labor market, Pate said.

“Everyone else is doing it,” he said. “Everyone else is giving sign-on bonuses. Even Walmart and McDonald’s.”

On Jan. 12, Superintendent Cheryl Logan announced that OPS student teachers will receive a stipend of $9,000 per semester.

The Millard Public Schools and Westside Community Schools plan to pay $4,000 a semester.

Pate said Millard doesn’t have the resources to go higher. The district typically brings in between 75 and 90 student teachers a year, so the plan will cost about $350,000, district officials said.

“One thing I’ve been losing sleep over, over the last several years, is the fact that our teacher pool is so shallow, and I worry about where we’re going to find candidates to enter the profession going forward,” he said.

For young people, student teaching is a gateway to the profession. For districts, it’s a pipeline to find new hires.

Several other metro area school districts, including the Ralston Public Schools, the Bellevue Public Schools and the Papillion La Vista Community Schools, are considering paying student teachers.

Officials in the Elkhorn Public Schools are reviewing the idea.

The Gretna Public Schools and Springfield Platteview Community Schools have no plans to do it at this time.

Bennington Public Schools officials haven’t decided.

The teacher shortage was mounting before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, with blame put on everything from low teacher pay and political sniping at public education to rising student behavior issues. The pandemic exacerbated the problem as teachers had to cover for ill and quarantining colleagues. Some teachers have burned out from the additional stress.

A survey by the Nebraska Department of Education last fall found the shortage statewide but particularly acute in smaller public and nonpublic school systems.

Schools reported 482 positions as unfilled with fully qualified personnel, and 68 left vacant for 2021-22. Of unfilled positions, more than a quarter were in districts or systems with less than 500 students.

“The metro areas have a shortage, but not like we do in the rural,” said Jack Moles, executive director of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association. “In the rural, we really have issues.”

The idea of paying student teachers didn’t come on the radar screen until the last year or so, Moles said. Superintendents weren’t sure the law allowed it, but there’s nothing in statute that prohibits it, he said.

“I think the metro (is) probably a step ahead of us right now on that, but it’s something that people are starting to talk about a little bit,” he said.

Andrew Dick, superintendent of the Scottsbluff Public Schools, said the trend is a reminder “that the teacher shortage is for real, and it is worsening by the year.”

His district doesn’t pay student teachers, and he’s not aware of any in Nebraska’s Panhandle that do.

For a smaller school district, paying student teachers might be “money out the window” if there’s not a teaching position that the student can step into when they’re done.

“Where in OPS, if you’re paying that person to student teach in science, you’ll likely have some science openings somewhere in your district,” he said.

He said it’s possible that young people could consider the Omaha area more attractive than rural areas because of the pay.

Trevor Anderson, superintendent of the Kimball Public Schools, said officials in his district haven’t discussed the idea yet.

On average, his district takes in only one student teacher a year, Anderson said.

“With the teacher shortage, it’s certainly something we’ll look at in the future,” he said.

