More than 1,250 teachers leaving Omaha districts: 'They can feel valued in a different job'

Jake Barry left education after his second year of teaching.

The Elkhorn Public Schools teacher said he was excited to be done. He was burnt out. He needed a change of pace. His work-life balance was nonexistent.

But then he started missing his students. Being an umpire for the local softball team wasn't enough — he wanted back in the classroom.

After a year hiatus, Barry jumped back into education in August 2017.

Now Barry is watching his coworkers make the same decision he did six years ago, as about 20% of his building is on the way out the door. And he said he understands why.

"They know they can feel valued in a different job and a different place," he said.

Most districts around the Omaha metro area are experiencing higher rates of resignations and retirements.

Educators are leaving their jobs to move to another district, take a break from education or exit the field entirely.

The majority of the 11 Omaha-area districts are losing anywhere from 30-70% more educators than last year. This includes teachers, along with other certified staff like principals, psychologists and librarians.

More than 1,250 educators are leaving their districts in the metro area, but that number is likely conservative as more people exit after the resignation deadlines. This is a 41% increase from last year, when roughly 880 educators resigned or retired from their jobs.

Some reasons for leaving are personal — to be closer to family, a shorter commute or a new opportunity. For example, in Bennington Public Schools, district data says 11 teachers are resigning because of relocation due to a family issue.

But teachers say the increase in resignations and retirements is because of conditions that aren't getting any better: overflowing class sizes, rising student misbehavior, staff absences, low pay and souring relationships between a district's leaders and its employees, among other problems.

One Bennington teacher submitted her letter of resignation this spring after more than a decade in the classroom. The teacher spoke on the condition The World-Herald withhold her name due to concerns it could impact her future job.

She said student misbehavior was one of the top reasons why she's moving to another district.

"The discipline in our district has gotten so bad — kids have no repercussions for their actions anymore," she said. "They don't care and they're defiant. That never would have happened 10 years ago, when the fear of going to the principal's office was real."

She also is tired of how she's being treated in the district. She started to feel like "just a body in a classroom" and that she could just be easily replaced, she said.

Terry Haack, Bennington superintendent, said the district values employee input and strives for continuous improvement.

"Staff and students are our No. 1 commodity and we recognize the importance of employee contributions to our system," he said in an email. "We regret that an employee would leave our system with anything but a positive experience."

Teachers in the Omaha metro area and beyond have said they feel undervalued and unappreciated throughout the school year. But multiple teachers have said they don't feel like they can publicly speak up, such as at a board meeting, without it negatively impacting their job or future.

Barry said he loves his school and building administration, but doesn't feel like the district officials leading Elkhorn understand what teachers are going through.

"They have a skewed idea of what goes on," Barry said. "We don't feel supported by upper administration, we feel like parents are dictating a lot of things and we are also being asked to do a lot more. In our job titles, the 'all other duties as assigned' is starting to become enormous."

Barry said the initiatives put in place to help teachers cope — such as extra remote weeks or planning days without students — have slowly drifted away.

Omaha Public Schools teachers took to public comment at the May 16 board meeting to explain why staff were leaving.

Adam Byers, an OPS preschool teacher resigning at the end of the year, told board members that he's leaving because of the stressful working conditions teachers still have to endure. He said he used up all of his sick days and vacation time because of the impact teaching had on his mental and physical health.

"I was made to feel as though my student success was my responsibility alone. I did not have a fraction of the support I should have had," Byers said. "I was forced to stretch myself beyond my limits to help my students. The burden of being dropped into the deep-end without the needed assistance and support and being told to swim has completely and utterly destroyed the deep passion I've had for teaching."

In a recent Omaha Education Association survey that had 700 teachers respond, 48% felt OPS doesn't treat them as a professional and 68% said they don't feel valued by district administration.

Regarding the survey results, Superintendent Cheryl Logan said there are areas "where we have to work together because no person can do this on their own."

"Everyone wants to feel valued, and we need to understand, well, that means something different to everybody," Logan said. "We've had some really good conversations about, you know, what does that mean for people?"

Logan said the district is forming a work group, along with a facilitator to help come up with strategies to improve the relationship between staff and district administration.

OPS is now projecting 588 educators to leave by July 1. The district previously reported higher numbers at 684 resignations and retirements. Bridget Blevins, spokeswoman for OPS, said the decrease is due to the human resources department finding duplicate documents while processing resignations. Robert Miller, president of the OEA, confirmed the union received the same numbers.

A teacher in Papillion La Vista said he's encountered far more people considering leaving than he has before in his more than a decade in the district. The teacher spoke on the condition The World-Herald withhold his name due to fear of retaliation from the district.

"I am one of those people that teaching and education was a calling. And I envisioned teaching as long as I possibly could," he said. "Now I am browsing job boards going 'gee, are there other things I can do?' "

He said teachers are past the point of "burn out" and are now entering demoralization. He often finds himself thinking about work even at home — worrying if he did the right thing or about what challenges lay ahead of him for the next day. And sometimes the stress becomes too much for teachers, he said.

"We are feeling like we don't have enough mental availability for our students," he said. "It isn't just that we are burnt out ... it's 'I don't know if I am able to do my job adequately enough to make an impact for my students.' "

He said he knows it's also been hard for administrators and school board members, but he feels they have banded together over the past year to support each other instead of listening to staff.

"People really feel like they don't care if we leave," he said.

Annette Eyman, spokeswoman for Papillion La Vista, said it makes her sad to think teachers might not feel heard or valued. She said the district creates surveys and has an advisory group to collect staff feedback, along with other initiatives for retention.

In December, the Nebraska State Education Association, which represents 28,000 public school teachers, released a survey detailing why educators are fleeing the field.

Out of 3,105 respondents, more than 80% said they’ve observed a rise in mental-health problems in students, contributing to misbehavior in the classroom. Two-thirds said their own stress and mental health concerns are higher than the previous year.

About a third of educators who responded said they planned to leave teaching at the end of the school year.

Jenni Benson, NSEA president, said the association has been sounding the alarm for several years about the number of people leaving education and the lack of students going into the profession.

"Over the past several years, we've had a 50% decrease in folks going into the teacher colleges — that right there should show us, hey there is something going on here and we should really pay attention to it," Benson said. "Teachers now are saying, 'I can go work somewhere else for a lot less stress and a whole lot more money.' "

Districts need to provide support and incentives to recruit students and retain current educators, said Teresa Matthews, president of the Westside Education Association.

"The teacher shortage is nationwide. Our district is in relatively good shape right now, but the teacher shortage is impacting Westside as well as nearly all districts across the state," Matthews said. "Educators have persevered through the most difficult school years in memory and they are beyond tired — they are exhausted and increasingly burned out."

The exodus isn't just occurring in Nebraska. Teachers are leaving around the U.S. as the problems exacerbated by the pandemic continue in other states. Nearly 800 teachers are leaving a school district in Maryland, according to a report by WJLA, a Virginia-based television news station. Educator resignations in Ohio nearly quadrupled from 2019 to 2021, according to an analysis by the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“This is a five-alarm crisis," said Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, in an official statement earlier this year. "If we’re serious about getting every child the support they need to thrive, our elected leaders across the nation need to address this crisis now."

However, not every school district in the metro area, or even across the state, is losing teachers at an abnormally high rate. Some larger school districts in other parts of Nebraska are retaining more staff.

Grand Island Public Schools' number of staff departures is just slightly up from last year — the district had 142 educators leave this year while it had 139 the year before.

Lincoln Public Schools' resignations and retirements only increased by 2.5%. As of May 10, LPS has 240 educators leaving, according to district data. Last year, 234 people left.

Springfield-Platteview and Ralston are both only losing two more teachers than the 2020-21 school year.

Mark Adler, superintendent of Ralston Public Schools, said the district doesn't have a "secret potion" to staff retention, but he feels that listening to staff needs has played a huge part in keeping people on the job.

"I would be lying if I didn't say our concern with our workforce with teachers is really high," he said. "But some things for us, what we've really tried to do, to lean in and listen to staff and make adjustments."

Adler said the district implemented more plan days, but staff also have more input on who is hired, and new hires receive a mentor who will stay with them for multiple years. Adler also distributes a culture and climate survey every year to assess how employees feel about working at Ralston.

While he recognizes the challenges teachers are facing right now, Adler said he hopes people don't start to think education is a doomed field to work in.

"I really worry about the message that people hear, is that everything is terrible, teaching is not a profession to go into, everything is bad — that is just not true," he said. "We have a lot of people who still love this job. I want young people to still choose this job."

Kayla Florom is one of those educators leaving the field entirely, but it wasn't due to dissatisfaction with her district.

She worked as a structured behavioral skills teacher at Millard Public Schools for three years, helping emotionally disturbed students who can't thrive in a regular classroom. She said they are usually students who can become physically aggressive or run from the classroom when upset.

Florom is leaving the public education field to become the children's director at her local church. She said she made the decision to have more time with her family.

"I feel like I am really grieving leaving because my team is the best team I could ever ask for," she said. "I really enjoyed teaching. It's a role I definitely could come back to."

Barry, the teacher in Elkhorn, said he's less frightened about the immediate impact of the exodus and more concerned about the future ramifications of teachers jumping around districts only to eventually leave the classroom entirely.

The Bennington teacher who is moving to another school district has high hopes of improvements, but is concerned it won't be any different.

"Trying a new district, a new level and a new position is kind of me hoping I can get through it and stay," she said. "But this is my last ditch effort to not leave education."

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.