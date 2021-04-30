Mother and daughter math teachers honored with Alice Buffett awards

“You’re going to have to do something that has nothing to do with the curriculum, and you know what, that child is always going to remember you did that because you cared,” Koltas said.

Before the pandemic, Holguin, a math teacher at South High School, started a clothing pantry in her classroom. It grew out of a winter coat drive at the school.

One of Holguin’s students needed not only a winter coat, but other basic needs, such as socks. The idea grew from there, and now the closet in Holguin’s classroom is frequented almost daily. The school also now has a pantry for food, which was started in February 2020.

Holguin said her favorite part of the job is the connections and relationships she builds with her students.

“It becomes really family-oriented in my classroom,” Holguin said. “I want them to feel safe. I want them to feel comfortable. I want them to feel like I can be a person — if they don’t have a person, I can be a person for them.”

Holguin said once it’s established that she cares for her students, the learning can begin.

“I don’t teach math,” she said. “I teach students math.”

The teachers said their profession extends beyond duty hours.