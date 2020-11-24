Mother of all winter breaks: Students in one Nebraska district take two months off

“Keeping that out of the school allows them to function in a way that preserves staff,” Sepers said. “Staffing is one of the things that our school districts are kind of struggling with as the cases take off. Not because we’re seeing transmission in the schools. We don’t have any evidence of that.”

But closing could have an unintended negative impact, he said.

Schools need to be functioning well in order to keep kids in school so that their parents who work in clinics and hospitals can go to work and create the hospital capacity in order to serve the rising COVID cases, he said.

“It’s all a big puzzle that fits together,” he said.

Because the break was approved months ahead, giving parents time to plan, the effect on parents might be less, he said.

Back in the summer, administrators considered other options for the school year, including going hybrid or fully remote, with the goal of keeping kids in school if at all possible for face-to-face instruction, Metzger said.

The two-month break was the last option on their list, he said.