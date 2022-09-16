Nathan Hale Middle School student cited after alleged assault on school bus

A Nathan Hale Middle School student has been cited in connection with her role in an altercation on a school bus last month.

The 14-year-old female student was cited Thursday with misdemeanor assault for allegedly punching 11-year-old Shaaban Koussa on an Omaha Public Schools bus on Aug. 26.

The incident took place while the bus was still parked at Nathan Hale around 3 p.m., according to a police report.

Mounia Rhodes, Shaaban's aunt, said the female student asked him and another student to move from the bus seat they were in. When he didn't move, Rhodes said the student punched him in the head while pulling his hair, leaving him with a concussion.

Rhodes said the female student started the assault, and even if Shaaban instigated the incident he didn't deserve a concussion, she added.

"Now he is scared," she said shortly after the incident. "While he is walking he faints because of his concussion and he has bruises and marks on his back."

Chris Humphries, Nathan Hale's principal, sent an email following the altercation to the families who had children on the bus at the time.

"We take these issues very seriously. The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority," Humphries wrote. "We are working with Student Transportation to review the incident. We have also communicated with the families of students involved, and our code of conduct will be applied accordingly."

Shaaban is transferring from Nathan Hale to Beveridge Middle School, Rhodes said. He emigrated from Syria with his parents three years ago.

"They are frustrated about the situation because they didn't come to America for this," she said.