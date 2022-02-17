Nebraska AG's Office finds Bennington school board violated open meetings act

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office has issued several recommendations for the Bennington Public Schools board after it was found to have violated the Nebraska Open Meetings Act in previous public meetings.

The office sent the board its findings report on Feb. 9 after a months-long investigation stemming from multiple complaints from community members.

In the report, the office said the school board violated the open meetings act by not providing at least one complete copy of all materials that were under discussion at each meeting.

The act, which details requirements a public body must follow when conducting meetings, requires that public bodies provide at least one copy of meeting materials for people to either review or copy themselves. The Attorney General's Office found that on several occasions the documents the school board discussed at meetings, such as construction change orders or administrative reports, were not available to review at the meeting by community members.

In the report, the board said the documents were projected on a screen for the public to view and suggested "that, had a member of the public asked, they would have been provided with the opportunity to review the documents."

Bennington parent Jeremy Dick, one of the people who filed a complaint, said the Facebook group "Bennington School District Transparency" was partially created to share school board meeting documents so people could review what members approved or discussed. The group currently has 526 members.

Dick said his wife, Jen, has had to, on occasion, drive to the district office the day after board meetings to obtain meeting materials that weren't available at the meeting. She would then go home, scan them and upload them to the Facebook page.

"What would be great is if they put those documents in the posted agenda online," Dick said.

Superintendent Terry Haack said the district will follow the recommendations from the Attorney General's Office.

"We take pride in how our district conducts business in a transparent way for the community," he said in a statement. "The Attorney General has offered some recommendations to further our goal of being as transparent as possible, which we are implementing."

Derek Aldridge, the district's legal counsel, said during Monday's board meeting that if people want a copy of a document, they can email Haack and make a records request.

The district provides only one public copy of meeting materials at each meeting, Aldridge said.

The Attorney General's Office also offered several suggestions for the board to improve the way it conducts public meetings.

In the report, the office said the school board needs to end "the confusing practice" of holding a public forum for public comment before a meeting is called to order. It says board members incorrectly advised people that the public forum is not part of the public meeting.

The office also encouraged the board to be specific about topics discussed in closed session, unless that information needs to be withheld for a valid reason.

Dick said he thinks the board will follow the recommendations.

"They are conducting meetings in a manner that makes it difficult for people to know what’s going on," he said.

Aldridge said on Monday that the Nebraska Open Meetings Act has never been easy to follow.

"There's just a couple of things to work on," he said. "Otherwise I think we can move forward from this — lesson is learned."

