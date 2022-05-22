Nebraska child care professionals continue to face financial difficulties due to pandemic

Tiny bare feet stomp behind plastic dump trucks across Michele Kennedy’s deck.

Nearby, a boy blows bubbles into the sky and then sticks bubble wands into the pockets of nearby adults.

The kids at Kennedy’s in-home day care near 72nd and Maple Streets in Omaha range from 6 months to 5 years old, but Kennedy has known some of their families far longer.

“I’m watching second generations now, too,” Kennedy said.

She has been in the child care business for more than 20 years, but the past two years COVID-19 and inflation have created new and ongoing challenges. She’s not alone.

Last week the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska released a third report on the pandemic’s impact on Nebraska’s child care professionals. It is based on a survey of more than 750 providers, roughly a quarter of all licensed providers in the state.

The latest report found that early childhood providers have experienced income reductions, rampant staff turnover, difficulty hiring staff and an inability to offer sufficient pay. As a result, many child care providers have been struggling mentally, physically and financially.

In a press release, the Buffett Institute said the report “paints a grim but resilient picture of an early childhood workforce that cares for young children.”

Two authors of the report, in an interview, stressed the importance of the work of child care professionals not only on the state’s economy, but also on the well-being of children.

“They don’t just babysit, they’re not just changing diapers and feeding,” said Alexandra Daro, research specialist at the Buffett Institute and co-author of the report. “They’re playing, they’re talking with kids, they’re cuddling, they’re putting babies to sleep, they’re helping kids learn social skills, they’re helping them learn the beginnings of math and reading.”

Of the providers who employ staff, 9 in 10 respondents reported difficultly filling open positions, citing a lack of applicants and inability to offer sufficient pay. The average hourly wage for child care workers in Nebraska is $12.31.

Two-thirds of child care providers who employ staff experienced turnover, with 69% reporting that workers were leaving the early childhood field entirely.

About 5 miles away from Kennedy’s house on a recent Thursday, Ashli Carlock was getting breakfast ready for the children at Blessed Are They Learning Center in North Omaha.

As Carlock filled trays with waffles, yogurt and banana pieces, the young children entered the kitchen to hug her legs or to request “bubbles” out of the soapy dish water in the sink.

After breakfast, there were faces and hands to wipe clean. Hugs to give out. Meltdowns to settle.

Carlock started her business in August 2020. She said the first four to six months were hard and she even had to pick up a part-time job to stay afloat.

Carlock has worked with children in different capacities and places for the past 15 years; the most she was ever paid was $15 an hour, with $9 to $12 an hour being more common.

“I think that makes it difficult,” Carlock said. “It makes it difficult to maintain staff because they’re not getting paid what they need to survive.”

Carlock’s day starts around 7 a.m. with the first of seven children arriving at her center around 7:30 a.m. Her day ends around 6:45 p.m.

“We definitely don’t get paid enough,” Carlock said. “For all that we do, the hours that we work.”

Many jobs also do not offer health care benefits. Just under 40% of center-based early care and education teachers have access to employer-sponsored health insurance, according to a 2018 survey from the Buffett Institute.

Generally, child care wages did not go up during the pandemic nor did the rates of health care, said Kathleen Gallagher, director of research and evaluation at the Buffett Institute and one of the report’s authors.

“Can you imagine working in an industry where you’re working with large groups of small children for extended periods of time and you don’t have paid time off if you get sick and then a pandemic hits and you don’t have health insurance to cover the costs of your health care?” Gallagher asked.

The Buffett Institute’s report also found that more than half of the providers surveyed contracted COVID-19 at least once, which the institute said is twice the rate for all Nebraskans.

“We suspected that being a child care provider was a health risk and exceptionally so in the context of COVID,” Gallagher said. “And Nebraska data bore that out.”

Kennedy did get COVID-19. And while she experienced only mild symptoms, she had to close her center. She did not charge her families for the time she had to close and instead was able to rely on grants to make up for the lost income. But that wasn’t the end of her financial strain.

In the past four or five months, Kennedy’s grocery bill has more than doubled, making it more expensive to feed the children she cares for every day.

“I watch ads, I shop sales, I cut coupons — I do everything I can to save money,” Kennedy said.

While other providers have talked about raising rates to help offset their increasing costs, Kennedy said she doesn’t feel like she can do that to her families.

“I can’t raise rates on my families,” Kennedy said. “They’re in the exact same boat I’m in. I have some that they live paycheck to paycheck and some of them are on the lower end of the scale. I can’t do that to them. It’s not fair to them.”

Kennedy has also joined parents and other caregivers around the country in the search for baby formula to feed a 6-month-old baby under her care. She has asked her own children to look for formula any time they’re in a store.

The Buffett Institute’s report found that two-thirds of providers experienced a reduction in their business income in the last year.

Beyond that, the report found one in four providers reported being concerned about running out of food in their personal households over the last year, Gallagher said. One in five ran out of food in the last 12 months.

“In what world should people who do this kind of work for a living — remember they’re working full time ... and probably long hours — and in their personal households are worried about running out of food,” Gallagher said.

To begin to address the needs of child care providers, the report called for increased access to health care coverage, paid sick leave, increased wages and benefits and mental health resources.

For Kennedy and Carlock, the reason they went into the industry was the same: They love kids.

Carlock said it might not be a profound reason, but she wants the kids in her community to be exposed to more things and opportunities.

After all, Carlock said, these children listening to nursery rhymes in her playroom are the future.

“What kind of leaders are we going to have? What kind of communities are we going to have? What’s that going to look like? And it starts at this age.”

