Nebraska congressional delegation condemns Biden's student loan plan

When Diana Lindloff graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2009, she began the long journey of repaying her student loans.

Lindloff estimated her debt totaled about $20,000 at the time. Despite working multiple jobs, sometimes as many as three at the same time, Lindloff said she only managed to pay 25% of the debt over the course of 10 years.

“Granted, I’m paying the minimum. But that’s all I can swing,” she said.

When President Joe Biden announced his plan Wednesday to cancel up to $10,000 in individual student loan debt, Lindloff expressed excitement.

“Just lowering it a little bit gives me a little hope that I’ll get it paid off before I’m retiring,” she said.

Biden’s plan, which was met with criticism from Republican officials in Nebraska and beyond, is almost certain to face legal challenges. But if his plan survives, it could offer a windfall to a swath of the nation in the run-up to this fall's midterm elections.

More than 43 million people have federal student debt, with an average balance of $37,667, according to federal data. Nearly a third of borrowers owe less than $10,000, and about half owe less than $20,000. The White House estimates that Biden's announcement would erase the federal student debt of about 20 million people.

Under Biden’s plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 per year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness. Pell Grant recipients would be eligible for loan forgiveness amounts up to $20,000.

Current students would only be eligible for relief if their loans were originated before July 1, 2022. Biden also is proposing capping the amount that borrowers must pay monthly on undergraduate loans at 5% of their earnings, down from 10% previously.

The president also is extending a pause on federal student loan payments for what he called the “final time” through the end of 2022.

Alexandra Espinoza, a UNO senior, questioned how the plan will be paid for.

“While the idea of forgivable student loans sounds great in a perfect world, who’s going to be paying for that? Is that going to be higher taxes? What’s that going to come out of?” she said.

She added there are many alternative avenues for college students to avoid becoming burdened by student loan debt including seeking out scholarships and attending community college for their first two years.

“If everything is free in life, what’s that going to do the concept of hard work?” she said.

Susan Reay, an assistant professor at UNO’s Grace Abbott School of Social Work, welcomed the announcement. Noting that she has taught students who have worked multiple jobs to make ends meet, she said Biden’s plan will help make her students’ lives easier.

She also said the prospect of student debt relief is critical to workforce development, especially in careers such as social work and teaching.

Jake Drake, a student regent representing the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the student body president of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, called Biden’s plan “an important and impactful first step for borrowers across the country.”

“On our campus, students will already feel the impact of increased financial freedom knowing that payments are paused and that a significant portion of debt will not hinder their futures,” Drake said in a statement. “Certainly, there is more work to do to make higher education more accessible and affordable, but I am excited to see this issue being tackled at all levels of government.”

Nebraska’s congressional delegation, which consists of all Republicans, denounced Biden’s debt forgiveness plan, saying in statements, among other things, it would worsen inflation and shift the burden onto taxpayers. Rep. Don Bacon called the plan “‘robin-hood’ in reverse” while Sen. Deb Fischer called the policy “economically backwards.”

"The President can spin it however he wants with Pell window dressing, but at the end of the day his debt forgiveness scheme forces blue-collar workers to subsidize white-collar graduate students,” Sen. Ben Sasse said. “Instead of demanding accountability from an underperforming higher education sector that pushes so many young Americans into massive debt, the Administration’s unilateral plan baptizes a broken system.”

Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and the GOP nominee for governor, called Biden’s plan “Big Government Socialism.”

"This decision will hurt everyday Nebraskans by raising our debt, increasing inflation, and incentivizing colleges and universities to raise tuition,” he said.

This report contains material from the Associated Press.