The Nebraska Department of Education is aiming to boost nutrition education in schools with a new federal $1 million grant that will last three years.
In a Friday announcement, the department said the funds will be used to "expand an array of whole child efforts to improve the eating patterns of Nebraskan children," along with increasing marketing materials and addressing healthy food access in Nebraska schools. It was awarded to the department by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The grant, which will begin in September, will be a part of the School Community Engagement and Emerging Practices in Nutrition (SEEN) project. The project will consist of the department, community partners and school districts.
The project will use the funds for four main initiatives:
Reinforce the core MyPlate messages and assist schools in providing nutrition education.
Provide 60 sub-grants to school districts or after-school programs to support activities that will reduce food insecurity.
Develop and translate recipes and menus to Spanish and the languages of Afghanistan, with help from the Hispanic/Latino and Afghan communities and standardize culturally appropriate recipes for incorporation into school menus.
Evaluate wellness policy assessments in 2023 to develop local school wellness policy toolkits for Nebraska schools.
