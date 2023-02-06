The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and two local organizations have updated the state’s suicide prevention plan that will be implemented for the next three years.

The Kim Foundation, a statewide organization focused on suicide prevention, created the 47-page document with DHHS and the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition to provide guidelines for individuals, businesses, schools, medical professionals, communities and other agencies to prevent suicide. It replaces another statewide strategic plan that was created in 2016.

“We really wanted to make it more of an action plan and framework for all communities in Nebraska, no matter where they were, to dive into and select what would work in their community,” said Julia Hebenstreit, executive director of the Kim Foundation. “We knew that not everything in the plan would resonate with all communities, but every community or every person can find something in the plan.”

Throughout the summer of 2022, the Kim Foundation collected data from 501 people through an online survey and focus groups. Participants were from each area of the state and included school personnel, suicide survivors, farmers, parents, youth and more. Hebenstreit said the foundation also made sure to survey people of different races, gender and sexuality.

The plan includes four major strategic directions: healthy and empowered individuals, families and communities; clinical and community prevention services; treatment and support services; and surveillance, research and evaluation. There are localized goals and recommendations depending on each strategic direction.

Hebenstreit said because the plan was just released, it hasn’t received any state funding yet for implementing the goals on a larger level.

“There are some systemic pieces that are going to take major funding and major undertakings, but there’s also a lot of recommendations that can be used just on the grassroots level,” she said. “All of us can find something in there that we could do to help save lives from suicide.”

In 2020 — the latest data available — Nebraska’s suicide rate at 14.9 per 100,000 people was higher than the national rate of 13.48 per 100,000 people.

A Nebraskan is lost to suicide every 32 hours, and suicide is the second leading cause of death for Nebraskans in the 10-34 age range.

Nebraska has been trying to prevent suicide since 1999, said Dave Miers, senior director of behavioral health services at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Miers helped write the first statewide suicide prevention plan back then and has since formed the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition.

“Every couple of years we developed and reformulated suicide prevention goals, but it wasn’t until probably the last decade or so that we worked with the state and the state kind of took ownership,” Miers said. “Then we started developing new state plans to where they became part of DHHS.”

One of the plan’s strategies on a local level is to form more suicide prevention coalitions across the state. These coalitions will be run by communities that can take recommendations from the state plan to incorporate in their own neighborhoods. Hebenstreit said communities can apply for funding when the Kim Foundation opens grant applications later this year.

Quinn Lewandowski, a research specialist at the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center who worked on the new plan, said it will be a challenge but also a key development to establish more local coalitions.

“We want to continue to identify a primary contact so we can all coordinate together. We want people to collaborate because this is a very important issue and we can’t all work in silos,” Lewandowski said. “We can do really good work together as a team.”

Joining a coalition is just one of the recommendations for individuals to get involved in suicide prevention. People can also undergo training, attend local mental health events and continue to promote 988, the national suicide and crisis lifeline telephone number.

Hebenstreit said one of her favorite parts of the plan is that the voices of Nebraskans who were surveyed are intermingled throughout the recommendations. One resident said the state has improved in talking about behavioral health, but it’s crucial to train people on how to talk to others about it.

Another said: “I want to see our community working on prevention efforts all the time, not just when something happens.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2023