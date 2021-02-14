Nebraska districts beefing up summer school, credit-recovery efforts to help kids catch up

OPS school board member Jane Erdenberger questioned if teachers, after teaching through a pandemic, would want to sign up to teach summer school. She said many teachers may need time to rest and recover before the next school year.

Logan said staffing for summer school is still being worked out and acknowledged not everyone will want to teach this summer. District officials said they are considering asking older students, especially those who want to be teachers, to help teach the younger students.

At the secondary level, OPS officials said they will create content recovery options for students before the end of grading periods, expand credit recovery options and use Khan Academy, an online resource, for grade level reinforcement.

Scott Schmidtbonne, the district’s director of research, said the district will work with high schoolers to get them a diploma, no matter how long it takes.

If they can’t graduate in May, district officials will meet with them to create an individualized plan to graduate in the summer, he said.

“Then, even if they should come back next year, we aren’t giving up on them then, either,” he said. “We will get them those credits. We will be in that fight with them so long as they are willing to engage with us in that.”