Nebraska education officials are one step closer to axing the basic skills test that keeps some new teachers out of classrooms.

During a Friday meeting, the State Board of Education unanimously repealed Rule 23, a state rule that requires new teachers to pass a basic skills test before they can get their certificate.

Nebraska has been using the Praxis Core by ETS of Princeton, New Jersey, as its basic skills test. Incoming educators have to pass each section of the exam — including reading, writing and math — to meet the requirement.

But board members now say that basic skills tests like the Praxis aren't the best way to ensure that a would-be teacher is qualified.

Board member Elizabeth Tegtmeier said such tests for years have been a barrier for people wanting to get into the education field. Recently, it has become a substantial obstacle to relieving the state's teacher shortage, which has been worsening since the pandemic.

The state reported in a fall 2022 survey that 769 teaching positions remained unfilled or were staffed by an underqualified teacher at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. This was an increase from 482 a year earlier.

"We know that basic skills are assessed multiple times throughout our teachers' careers, plus they have to apply for (college) admission, have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 and are required to pass many of their classes," Tegtmeier said. "They are also observed in the classrooms by their practicum advisers and cooperating teachers."

The Praxis exam is expensive to take, particularly for people who have to take it multiple times, according to a 2020 recommendation from Johns Hopkins School of Education to Nebraska education officials. The report also said basic skills tests like the Praxis have not been shown to correlate with teaching effectiveness.

The state board repealed Rule 23 to help with the teacher shortage, which is a short-term goal of the board, said Patti Gubbels, board president. A public hearing in February included testimony about how removing the requirement would benefit educators.

"We have heard evidence that there are a number of teacher candidates who do not enter the profession because they can't pass that basic skills test," Gubbels said. "We are keeping some people out of the profession because of one required test."

The repeal of Rule 23 is only the first step in the process to change the basic skills test requirement. Nebraska education officials said that before the requirement can be completely removed, the state board has to repeal both Rule 20 and 21, which set out more guidelines around the basic skills test for colleges and school districts.

The board was scheduled to discuss the repeal of both Rule 20 and 21 but ran out of time on Friday. Members moved the discussion to April's board meeting.

Gov. Jim Pillen also will have to sign off on all repeals and he can take as long as he wants to make a decision, Gubbels said.

"The governor can send (the repeal) back, the governor can not sign it — there is no timeframe we can count on," Gubbels said. "We hope that the governor agrees with our position and that it is signed."

The state board considered ending the test in 2019, but didn't go through with the repeal after then-Gov. Pete Ricketts said it would lower standards for teachers.

Kirk Penner, board vice president, said the board wants to streamline the process to become a teacher and it's not "dumbing down anything."

While the repeal process might be drawn out, officials said decisions still could be made in time to remove the basic skills test requirement for the 2023-24 school year. Board member Sherry Jones said she knows May graduates who are "waiting in the wings" for the repeals to go through.

"My ask is for people who support this — especially those who may know the governor — to share their concerns about this," said board member Lisa Fricke. "If you are serious about making a difference for kids, they need qualified teachers in the classroom and this is a way to open the door for more teachers. Talk to the governor. It is his decision."