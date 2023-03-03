The process of finding Nebraska's next education commissioner is nearing its end, with finalist interviews scheduled for the last week of March.

Patti Gubbels, president of the State Board of Education, said at a Friday meeting that the ad hoc search committee will meet on March 14 to review applications and select finalists before the interviews, which are scheduled March 30 and 31.

Applications for the job closed on Thursday. Gubbels said she couldn't reveal the number of applicants who will be considered.

Deborah Frison, one of the state’s two deputy commissioners, was selected in October to serve in Matthew Blomstedt's place after his resignation on Jan 3. Blomstedt had been Nebraska's education commissioner for nine years.

McPherson and Jacobson has been handling the search process for the last few months. At Friday's meeting, the state board approved an amended contract with the Omaha firm to include its staff in the interview process.

Gubbels said the ad hoc search committee wanted the search firm to be at interviews in case advice or legal help was needed. The board's legal counsel, Brian Halstead, can't attend the interviews because the incoming commissioner will be his supervisor and it would be a conflict of interest, Gubbels said.

The amendment will hike the cost of the search by about $11,000 to almost $54,000.

Gubbels said the board will select eight to ten Nebraska Department of Education staff volunteers to serve on a commissioner interview panel. There will also be an external interview panel comprised of education policy partners in addition to state board members.