Nebraska education chief urges schools to keep pressure on coronavirus

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt Wednesday cautioned local school officials against rolling back COVID-19 health protocols after an encouraging start to the school year.

The state has seen "very few" cases of spread so far in schools that opened their doors to in-person learning, he said. But the pandemic has not gone away, he said.

Blomstedt said school officials should "stay the course" on masking, social distancing and other protocols, because those actions will keep the schools open.

"I sometimes hear from certain areas of the state, 'Oh,it's going really well, can we loosen up restrictions?' No. This is not the time to be doing that," Blomstedt said.

He made the comments during a press conference with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Nebraska districts are experiencing scattered cases of students and teachers bringing the disease into schools, triggering heavy quarantining in some instances. But the schools have remained open, so far, without the spiking community case counts that were feared.