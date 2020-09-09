Nebraska education chief urges schools to keep pressure on coronavirus

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt Wednesday cautioned local school officials against rolling back COVID-19 health protocols after an encouraging start to the school year.
The state has seen "very few" cases of spread so far in schools that opened their doors to in-person learning, he said. But the pandemic has not gone away, he said.
Blomstedt said school officials should "stay the course" on masking, social distancing and other protocols, because those actions will keep the schools open.
"I sometimes hear from certain areas of the state, 'Oh,it's going really well, can we loosen up restrictions?' No. This is not the time to be doing that," Blomstedt said.
He made the comments during a press conference with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Nebraska districts are experiencing scattered cases of students and teachers bringing the disease into schools, triggering heavy quarantining in some instances. But the schools have remained open, so far, without the spiking community case counts that were feared.
Health experts say, however, it's early yet, and there's reason to be cautious, including that young people could be asymptomatic and spreading the disease, and therefore underrepresented in counts.
The average daily counts in Douglas County are still above what some experts recommended for bringing kids back.
Blomstedt encouraged local officials to act decisively when they identify a student or teacher with COVID-19.
He said it's important that parents, teachers and students understand that if a student without a mask is within six feet of someone who tested positive, that's going to be treated as a close contact, triggering a quarantine.
He said that by following the protocols, the state should continue to have a successful school year.
Blomstedt said it was important that the state last week provided flexibility to local health departments in deciding whether to quarantine a teacher who had close contact.
Asked by a reporter if that change, made through a directed health measure, was inconsistent with staying the course, he said the quarantines rules have made it hard for some schools to maintain their teacher workforce. The change will help alleviate the problem, he said.
The change allows a teacher to stay in the classroom after a close COVID-19 contact instead of quarantining, as long as the teacher takes certain precautions.
Under the measure, the teacher could remain on the job as long as they have no symptoms, wear a face covering or mask for 14 days, practice social distancing and self-monitor twice daily for fever and other symptoms.
The change also applied to paraprofessionals and other staffers at schools and educational service units.
