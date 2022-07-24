Nebraska education official: COVID likely to remain a nuisance during coming school year

COVID-19 is likely to remain a nuisance for Nebraska schools in the coming school year, according to Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt.

Local school officials should prepare for “some type of wave” similar to what hit schools and communities in the past, Blomstedt said. The biggest impact of the disease could be on staffing, as some schools wrestle with shortages of teachers and substitutes.

The new school year kicks off for most students next month. Students in Millard and Ralston public schools return Aug. 10. In the Omaha Public Schools, most students will return Aug. 17-18.

“My thought is the trajectory of the pandemic will go through some type of wave within the school year, similar to that we’ve experienced, whether it hits fall or in the winter,” he said. “The primary thing that schools have to prepare for is that there will be cases they’re having to deal with again.”

Nebraska experienced sharp increases in cases in November 2020 and again in January 2022.

The protocols and procedures that schools should follow are well known by now, Blomstedt said. Those are primarily nonpharmaceutical, such as washing hands and staying home when you’re sick.

“I don’t anticipate that there will be mask mandates,” he said. “But I do anticipate there’ll be requests by school districts, school buildings, depending on how much spread they see in a localized scenario, to at least ask people to exercise extra precautions.”

In California, the San Diego Unified School District touched off a controversy last week when its leaders announced a return to indoor student masking July 18. School board members there in May had set conditions for a return to masking. One of those conditions was if San Diego County was placed in the “high” COVID-19 Community Level set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For each county, the CDC sets a “COVID-19 Community Level,” which is a measure of the impact of the disease on health and health care systems.

The level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Levels can be set at low, medium or high.

At the high level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public.

As of Friday, Douglas and Sarpy Counties were at the medium level.

At that level, the CDC recommends that people at high risk talk to their doctor about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions. People are encouraged to stay up to date with vaccines and to get tested if they have symptoms.

Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said that, for now, the department is suggesting that schools follow CDC guidance. But he added a caveat.

“All our plans are written in pencil,” he said.

On Friday, Lancaster County was at the CDC’s high level.

The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department risk dial on Friday was in the “low orange” zone. Orange indicates high risk of COVID-19 spread.

Mindy Burbach, Lincoln Public Schools’ communications director, said district officials continue to work with the health department to review community conditions.

“Right now, we are following where we were last school year,” Burbach said. “Masks are optional.”

Blomstedt said he hopes that childhood and adult vaccinations in Nebraska will help reduce spread. But he said new variants seem to be popping up with some resistance.

If there are large outbreaks, it will be up to schools to decide whether to stay open or close, just as they’ve done with the flu and other diseases in the past, he said.

“Most likely if we see closures, it’s going to be around staffing,” he said.

He said the state has eliminated some red tape around the certification of local substitutes, so they don’t have to reapply to work in multiple districts.

Blomstedt said the Nebraska Department of Education will continue to offer flexibility on state instructional hours requirements and other operational requirements.