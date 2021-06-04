Nebraska education officials promise changes to proposed health standards

Opponents have questioned whether some of the standards dealing with sexuality are measurable.

The writing team will begin working this summer on the second draft.

Board member Jacquelyn Morrison said people have asked her whether additional people will be added to the writing team as it works on the second draft.

The governor and others have said advocacy groups were invited to give input on the standards, while others with more traditional views were not.

Blomstedt said state law says standards must be written by educators. He said he's looking at how to get people involved in an advisory role.

"We've heard concerns that certain folks weren't engaged, so we're looking for some other things to kind of add to that process to ensure that there's other voices at the table and able to be a part of that," he said.

None of the board members offered any specifics about what they think of the first draft.

Board member Robin Stevens said that when people ask him where he stands, he gives a "canned response."

​"As soon as I get a document that is worthy of our debate and our discussion, you will know where I stand," he said.