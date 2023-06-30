Nebraska and Iowa officials weighed in on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday to kill President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

The 6-3 decision halts a $400 billion plan that would have given more than 200,000 Nebraskans a one-time debt relief. A lawsuit filed in September by Nebraska, along with five other states, led to the Supreme Court considering the plan.

The following comments are excerpted from statements the officials issued:

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.: "The Supreme Court has delivered another victory for the Constitution by striking down the student loan cancellation plan. Only Congress has the power to appropriate funds, anything else is an unconstitutional power grab … even Nancy Pelosi agreed! Even if this plan was constitutional, student loan forgiveness cheats Americans who paid off their loans and takes money from hardworking Americans to give it to those who willingly took out a loan and are unwilling to pay if off."

Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb.: "I am relieved to see the Supreme Court found President Biden’s student loan bailout unconstitutional. This plan would have significantly worsened inflation and made college more expensive. Canceling student loans doesn’t just make the loans disappear — it would have shifted the burden to working Americans across the country. President Biden acted outside of his authority and attempted to circumvent the legislative process, which belongs solely to Congress. Congress will continue to work to make education more affordable and fight against Biden’s policies that are encouraging colleges to raise tuition and push working families and students further into debt. I would also like to applaud Nebraska Attorney General Hilgers for heading the efforts in putting an end to this cop out. Hilgers not only helped Nebraskans, but taxpayers across the country from footing the bill for someone else’s costly decisions."

U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.: "President Biden’s student loan bailout put electricians and plumbers on the hook for the bills of doctors and lawyers. I am grateful the Supreme Court vindicated Nebraska’s argument and stopped this unfair and illegal scheme to shift unpaid debts to Americans who chose not to attend college or worked hard to pay off their own loans. I want to thank Doug Peterson, our former Attorney General and Mike Hilgers, our current Attorney General, for their work in achieving a great victory for the law and for taxpayers in Nebraska and across the country."

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb: "Today, the Supreme Court delivered a victory for common sense. The millions of hard-working Americans who paid their debts or did not go to college shouldn’t be forced to bear the burden of others’ debt. From the beginning, I’ve said President Biden didn’t have the legal authority to pursue such a reckless loan transfer. I commend Nebraska Attorney General Hilgers for spearheading this effort and protecting Nebraskans from a deeply unfair proposal. It’s time the administration work with Congress on policies that address the root causes of high tuition and provide the public with better access to more educational opportunities."

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers: "Today is an important day for our country as the Supreme Court’s ruling has stopped the Biden Administration’s breathtaking attempt to grab power. Today’s decision, issued just days before we celebrate our independence on the Fourth of July, is a timely reminder that the President is no king. He must work with, and not around, Congress. The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the separation of powers principle that has been in place since our country’s founding, and one which has helped preserve freedom for nearly 250 years. The question of student loan burden is now back to where it belongs — Congress. Our elected federal representatives are closest to the people, have the power of the purse, and are entrusted with the responsibility of tackling difficult policy issues. I promised Nebraska voters that I would remain vigilant against the federal government’s attempts to grab power, and I will continue to do so in the weeks and months to come. Finally, we are grateful to our sister states — Missouri, Iowa, South Carolina, Arkansas and Kansas — for joining in this suit to defend a founding principle of our country and an important bulwark for freedom."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican: “The Supreme Court’s decision affirms what Iowans have believed this entire time: the hard-working men and women of this country should not bear the burden of paying off others’ loans. This plan belittles Iowans who paid their own debt or chose not to pursue a traditional four-year degree. It’s encouraging to see the Supreme Court rein in President Biden’s executive overreach and bring common sense back to the forefront."

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa: “Iowans in each of the sixteen counties I visited this week told me they’re hurting from two years of record-high inflation — the last thing they needed was a half-trillion dollar check to pay off the Biden administration’s student loan transfer. The reality of that plan is not only fiscally insane, it’s unconstitutional. I’ve been pushing for solutions to student debt since long before President Biden cooked up his student loan scheme. My colleagues and I have a reasonable proposal that gives every student and borrower improved financial options. There’s nothing controversial about it, and there’s no reason the Senate should wait to vote on our legislative package when we return to Washington. Opportunity and personal responsibility are hallmarks of the American life. We should encourage those principles in future generations by better preparing students as they pursue an education and a career. I hope the Senate can move forward in a productive fashion and help our young people achieve a better future at a reasonable cost."

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, a Republican: "We took President Biden to Court to protect Iowans’ hard-earned money and won. Today’s Supreme Court win stops Biden’s illegal mass student debt cancellation and protects the 87% of Americans without student debt from having to foot a $400 billion bill. Americans who work hard to pay off their loans or decide not to go to college so they can start a family, join the military, or go straight into the workforce after school shouldn’t have to pay for someone else’s loans. Here in Iowa, we’re going to keep fighting to hold Biden accountable under the laws and Constitution and defend Iowa taxpayers every day!”

