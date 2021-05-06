Nebraska lawmakers advance bill to have state manage OPS pension system

He also noted the OPS board recently passed a resolution making clear that it knows that the district owns its pension debt.

Kolterman said it would take a majority vote of a future Legislature for the state to assume the debt. That would require the governor's support or enough votes to override a veto.

“If there’s anybody who is thinking that's going to happen, I’d like you to stand up and raise your hand,” Kolterman said.

Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, whose district includes part of OPS, agreed with the assessment, saying it would be “foolish” for future state senators to take on that huge bill.

“To say this is somehow a slippery slope is simply not the case,” he said.

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte was one senator who wouldn’t rule out a future Legislature taking that step.

“Somebody in the future will bring it when things get tough, and money will be transferred because urban outvotes rural,” he said.