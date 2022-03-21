Nebraska 'mathletes' flex their muscles, earn trip to national math competition

Four Nebraska middle school students have earned a chance to compete for national math glory.

Viet Lai, Evan Sun, Jay Peng and Jayanth Athipatla​ were the top four finishers in the Nebraska MATHCOUNTS competition Saturday.

The students from Omaha and Lincoln will compete as a team representing the state in the national competition May 7-9 in Washington, D.C.

MATHCOUNTS competition is not for the faint of heart, as students race the clock to solve mind-boggling problems.

The state competition features students who advanced from chapter competitions across Nebraska.

Lai, from Hazel Scott Middle School in Lincoln Public Schools, finished in first place overall in the state competition after the sprint and target rounds.

In second place was Sun, from Peter Kiewit Middle School in Millard Public Schools. Sun also took first in the countdown round, a quiz-show style oral event where problems are projected on a screen and two students go head-to-head to see who can buzz in with the correct answer.

Peng, from Marilyn Moore Middle School in Lincoln Public Schools, took third, and Athipatla, from Elkhorn Valley View Middle School in Elkhorn Public Schools, finished fourth.

Their coaches for the national competition will be Allan Rezac from Hazel Scott Middle School and Kelly Rinehart from Peter Kiewit Middle School. The team receives an all-expense paid trip, compliments of the Raytheon Corporation. The chapter and state competitions are sponsored by the Nebraska Society of Professional Engineers.

