Nebraska official says elderly will get COVID vaccine before teachers, other essential workers

Some teachers in Nebraska got the COVID-19 vaccine this week but the wait could be longer for the rest as the state makes the elderly a higher priority to get the vaccine.

State officials said they’re updating the state’s vaccination plan to clarify that people 75 and older should receive the vaccine ahead of teachers and other essential workers in the 1B priority group.

The update comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its vaccination recommendations to add persons 75 and older to the 1B group.

Health care workers and long-term care residents and staff are in the 1A priority group, which was first to get the vaccine.

“The 75 and older population will be a priority within 1B,” said Angela Ling, incident commander with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. “So once we get through that health care (phase), 75-and-older will be the first target area. After that will be the first responders and educators, et cetera.”

When educators are vaccinated, the state will rely on local school leaders to determine which of their employees are so essential to keeping schools operating that they should be offered the vaccination.