Nebraska Regents vote to reject Jim Pillen's resolution on critical race theory

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents voted Friday to reject a resolution banning “any imposition of critical race theory” at the university.

The 5-3 vote came after emotion-filled arguments from both sides. Voting in favor were Paul Kenney, Robert Schafer and Jim Pillen. Voting against were Elizabeth O’Connor, Bob Phares, Barbara Weitz, Jack Stark and Tim Clare. All four student regents also voted against the resolution, though their votes are advisory only.

The vote represented a defeat for Pillen, a Republican candidate for governor. He proposed the resolution last month, after criticism from conservative activists and the campaign of Charles Herbster, a major GOP opponent.

"I'm disappointed in today’s outcome, but this fight is not over. The issue isn't going away. I will continue to oppose critical race theory being imposed on students in higher education, and it will be a priority to ban it from Nebraska’s K-12 schools as governor,” Pillen’s campaign said in a statement issued minutes after the vote.

Earlier, Pillen spoke in opposition to the teaching of critical race theory, but said at the time that he was speaking as a gubernatorial candidate and not as a regent.