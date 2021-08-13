Nebraska Regents vote to reject Jim Pillen's resolution on critical race theory

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents voted Friday to reject a resolution banning “any imposition of critical race theory” at the university.
The 5-3 vote came after emotion-filled arguments from both sides. Voting in favor were Paul Kenney, Robert Schafer and Jim Pillen. Voting against were Elizabeth O’Connor, Bob Phares, Barbara Weitz, Jack Stark and Tim Clare. All four student regents also voted against the resolution, though their votes are advisory only.
The vote represented a defeat for Pillen, a Republican candidate for governor. He proposed the resolution last month, after criticism from conservative activists and the campaign of Charles Herbster, a major GOP opponent.
"I'm disappointed in today’s outcome, but this fight is not over. The issue isn't going away. I will continue to oppose critical race theory being imposed on students in higher education, and it will be a priority to ban it from Nebraska’s K-12 schools as governor,” Pillen’s campaign said in a statement issued minutes after the vote.
Earlier, Pillen spoke in opposition to the teaching of critical race theory, but said at the time that he was speaking as a gubernatorial candidate and not as a regent.
When introducing the resolution, Pillen, of Columbus, argued that it would not prohibit the teaching of critical race theory at the four NU campuses — Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney and the medical center. Instead, he said, the resolution would mean students could not be forced to learn about the theory.
Critical race theory has become the latest flashpoint in the country’s culture wars. The theory itself is generally taught at the graduate level and refers to a way of looking at systems, institutions and laws through the lens of race and racism.
However, opponents have used the term to cover a broad range of anti-racism and diversity curriculum and initiatives.
Friday’s public comments reflected the diverging interpretations.
The overwhelming majority of people who spoke Friday opposed the resolution. They cautioned it would jeopardize academic freedom and further exacerbate Nebraska’s struggle to retain young residents. Those opposing the resolution included individual students from all NU campuses, as well as alumni, educators and administrators.
Speakers identifying as people of color said the resolution was hurtful and reflected an unwillingness to engage in difficult but necessary discussions about race in America.
Opposition to the resolution was not unanimous, however, and several people spoke favorably of the resolution.
One man, who described himself as a 2020 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a small business owner, said he opposes critical race theory because he believes it teaches people to categorize one another by skin color. Critical race theory, he said, would define him simply as a white man but he is more than that.
Another man, who said he was from Waterloo, Nebraska, said critical race theory and its supporters are racist.
Addressing general claims that critical race theory is purposefully divisive, several speakers said that characterization demonstrated a misunderstanding of critical race theory.
Leading up to Friday's meeting, Pillen's resolution generated a storm of controversy across Nebraska and drew national attention. Gov. Pete Ricketts took a prominent role in pushing for the resolution, speaking and writing about it numerous times.
On Tuesday, the governor's office sent out a statement signed by a number of top GOP elected officials, including Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Treasurer John Murante, Auditor Charlie Janssen and 22 state legislators. Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln and Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, who’s also running for governor, were among the 22.
On the other side was a lengthy list of university-affiliated groups and leaders. University President Ted Carter and the chancellors of the four campuses put out a statement opposing the resolution and defending "the free and open pursuit of ideas" at the university. The student governments of all four campuses united in opposition to the measure.
Among others fighting the resolution were the UNL Faculty Senate and more than 1,300 student-athletes, including many Huskers, who signed a petition released through the United College Athlete Advocates.
