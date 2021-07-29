Nebraska releases second draft of proposed health-education standards

He said he expects to hear criticism from advocates of LGBTQ students, who want to see themselves represented in the standards.

Some sex-ed topics were difficult to remove, he said. For instance, puberty is a topic schools are expected to teach about , he said.

“We tried to make sure that things that were widely accepted as part of the normal school expectations in health were still included,” he said.

State law does not mandate that the department write health standards, as it does with math and language arts, for instance. Nor is there any requirement that schools adopt them. The standards would be akin to the state’s standards for fine arts, which is not a core academic area.

Blomstedt said he did not run the revisions past Gov. Pete Ricketts, who sharply criticized the first draft, but he said the two have talked about the governor’s concerns.

Ricketts has been touring the state calling for scrapping the sex-education topics from the standards, saying they were not age-appropriate and that they were developed with input from activists.