Nebraska school groups say there is zero tolerance for 'slap a teacher' challenge

Three Nebraska school groups are warning parents and students against a new social media challenge in October known as "slap a teacher."
The challenge is supposed to take place on the social media platform TikTok.
The Nebraska State Education Association, the Nebraska Council of School Administrators and the Nebraska Association of School Boards on Friday called on parents to talk to their children and let them know threatening and causing physical harm is not a joke.
"Such action is and will be treated as an assault," said Jenni Benson, president of the NSEA. "There will be zero tolerance for such behavior."
A search of the videos on TikTok shows that teachers have made their own videos on the platform to say they find the newest trend frustrating and unamusing.
Representatives from local school districts said the newest challenge has not shown up in their schools.
Jeremy Maskel, a spokesman for OPS, said while he isn't aware of any specific instances, schools are always teaching, reinforcing and supporting high expectations in schools and classrooms.
"We share our student code of conduct with families and follow that throughout the year," Maskel said. "We appreciate the continued partnership from families in stressing the importance of safe and responsible decisions."
Rebecca Kleeman, a spokeswoman for Millard Public Schools, said her district has not experienced the newest challenge but did have experiences with an earlier TikTok challenge.
Last month at school districts across the state and nation, students stole items such as soap dispensers and toilet seats and posted videos about it to TikTok.
Those videos were known as the "devious licks" challenge.
In local school districts, students and school officials said they noticed missing soap dispensers, toilet seats, hand dryers, a fire extinguisher, a clock, erasers, cords and markers. There was even an attempted sink theft.
"Our principals addressed the behavior," Kleeman said. "They have also sent messages to their communities about social media challenges and the very real consequences they can have for students."
In a statement issued on Friday, the three groups representing the state's teachers, school boards and administrators said the challenges are not funny.
“There is zero humor in these so-called challenges," said Mike Dulaney, executive director of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators. "This is criminal behavior. Vandalism is criminal behavior. Slapping another human being is criminal behavior."
Maddie Fennell, executive director of the NSEA, said criminal charges could result from slapping teachers.
"Whether you’re the person that slaps a teacher, or videotapes it, we support pressing charges — whether you’re an accomplice or the actual person committing the crime," Fennell said. "It is not funny or cute or acceptable to destroy property or to deliberately physically hurt someone.”
