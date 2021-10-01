Nebraska school groups say there is zero tolerance for 'slap a teacher' challenge

Three Nebraska school groups are warning parents and students against a new social media challenge in October known as "slap a teacher."

The challenge is supposed to take place on the social media platform TikTok.

The Nebraska State Education Association, the Nebraska Council of School Administrators and the Nebraska Association of School Boards on Friday called on parents to talk to their children and let them know threatening and causing physical harm is not a joke.

"Such action is and will be treated as an assault," said Jenni Benson, president of the NSEA. "There will be zero tolerance for such behavior."

A search of the videos on TikTok shows that teachers have made their own videos on the platform to say they find the newest trend frustrating and unamusing.

Representatives from local school districts said the newest challenge has not shown up in their schools.

Jeremy Maskel, a spokesman for OPS, said while he isn't aware of any specific instances, schools are always teaching, reinforcing and supporting high expectations in schools and classrooms.