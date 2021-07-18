Nebraska schools get conflicting guidance on whether to quarantine exposed students

School officials in Nebraska are getting conflicting health guidance on whether students should quarantine next school year after contact with someone positive for COVID-19.

As a result, parents may have to wait a little longer for officials at their child's school to sort out how they'll handle such contacts.

The clock is ticking, though, with many schools starting in less than a month.

Under new guidance from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dated July 7, a student who had contact would not have to quarantine.

The student could self-monitor for symptoms of the disease, and if symptoms appeared, the student would then isolate.

That's significantly less stringent than the rules in effect during most of last school year.

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was recommending quarantining for students who have close contact and are not vaccinated.

The CDC says vaccinated people who are showing no symptoms are not required to quarantine after a contact.

HHS and CDC both define contact as when an individual has been within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes in a 24-hour period.