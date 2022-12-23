Nebraska schools use therapy dogs to help students and staff

The ears and tails on Bryzzo and George are so fluffy that students can't help but reach their hands out as they walk through the halls.

Brix has been known to teach his students about emotions, especially empathy, just from being close to them in the classroom.

Ralphie's demeanor can make him one of the best first responders in a mental health crisis at school.

Students tend to feel more confident when reading to Kilo, who listens intently and never passes judgment.

Over the last several years, it's becoming more common to see therapy dogs accompany staff in Nebraska schools.

While in the classroom, these dogs shake off their pet status and transform into a variety of roles: a study buddy, a shoulder to cry on or simply a friend.

Skip Hanlon, principal of Ackerman Elementary in the Millard Public Schools, began bringing his goldendoodle, George, to school as a therapy dog in January 2020.

He had previously been in a school with its own therapy dog and said he saw firsthand how one can transform a school.

"It's interesting how they are in tune to people, and they will sit right next to the person who's just feeling a little stress," Hanlon said. "It makes a big difference. The way kids see the dogs and react is pretty impressive."

George comes in on alternate days than Bryzzo, a bernedoodle that belongs to Bethany LaCosse, Ackerman's school psychologist.

Both of the therapy dogs start their days by greeting students as they enter the school in the morning.

"That just brightens everyone," LaCosse said. "You can tell the kids that are like, 'Oh I'm so tired. I don't want to come to school today,' and then they just light up when they see the dogs, which is great."

LaCosse will then take Bryzzo to reading class before checking in on specific students to see how they're doing. If she has any lessons for the day, she will shut the door and let Bryzzo off his leash to roam the classroom.

Hanlon said George takes pride in helping students make morning announcements after greeting them at the front entrance. George also will see students as they pass in the halls, while they eat lunch in the cafeteria or at the end of the day in the office.

"Anytime we have student behaviors that we're responding to, when it's appropriate, having the dog along with them certainly makes things go a little bit more smooth," Hanlon said. "They allow a child who's struggling behaviorally to make a better decision, if that decision includes a little bit of time with the dog."

In the Hasting Public Schools, the staff crisis team has one four-legged member that comes to help in emergencies.

Ralphie, a basset-boxer mix, goes on calls with the crisis team because the way he interacts with people can help with trauma.

His owner, Kylee Greisen, an elementary school counselor, said he can tell when students or staff are struggling and will help with de-escalating a situation.

"A lot of times, I'm one of the first responders, so I'm immediately there, and while we get things set up, Ralphie can help with the kiddos and the teachers that need that extra support immediately," Greisen said. "He will go right up against them, almost putting pressure into them and then if they are OK with him, he will be on their lap and he will actually act kind of like a weighted blanket."

Schools in Nebraska and around the U.S. have been reporting skyrocketing student mental health issues, especially since the pandemic began.

Nebraska mental health providers reported in a 2021 survey that cases of pediatric anxiety, depression and family stress have increased both in quantity and severity during the pandemic, according to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Research published in 2020 in partnership with the National Institutes of Health found that having animals in the classroom can have a positive impact by increasing motivation, engagement and human social interaction.

Some districts in Nebraska have been using therapy dogs for decades.

The Lincoln school district began its therapy dog program in 1998, said John Neal, associate superintendent. It now has about 50 dogs across the district in various elementary, middle and high schools.

Other Omaha-area districts that have dogs besides Millard include Omaha, Papillion La Vista and Ralston.

Gina Yowell, a sixth grade teacher at Karen Western Elementary in Ralston, said working with students who had extensive behavioral and social emotional learning needs sparked the idea to get a therapy dog.

After searching for one with the right temperament, she found Brix, a young coonhound. He started coming into the classroom after he received his certification and training to become a therapy dog.

Yowell said one of her favorite things about Brix is how he helps her sixth graders learn about emotions at school.

"We talk a lot about how animals can't talk, but humans can and express how they're feeling, so we have to watch how the dog communicates," Yowell said. "The kids, they will even say sometimes, 'Everybody be quiet, Brix's tail is down. He's nervous.' You can just see that empathy and care and respect that they have for him."

School staff can't just bring their dog straight from home into their classrooms. Each dog has to go through specific training and needs to become a Canine Good Citizen in the eyes of the American Kennel Club.

To earn that label, dogs usually have to go through a 10-skill test and then be shadowed in various settings to observe their interactions with people.

Jeff Koehler, superintendent of Johnson-Brock Public School in southeast Nebraska, said he wanted to get Kilo, a German shorthaired pointer, to be a hunting dog at home and a therapy dog at work.

He said it took about six weeks to go through training, which included letting someone groom Kilo, leaving the room without him and leading Kilo through a crowd without him pulling, along with other skills.

Kilo has been with him in the school since August, and Koehler said he already can see a difference in the students around him.

"We've noticed that he's lowered stress in students and even helped with their self-esteem, especially when they read to the dog," Koehler said. "No one's judging them. No one's like, 'Oh, you read this wrong.' They're just learning skills. So it's been a real positive experience for us here at school."

Therapy dogs working in schools isn't as easy as people think, for the dogs or their owners, said Yowell, who has Brix in the Ralston district.

Normally, therapy dogs can't come to school every day because it's too tiring to continuously socialize with students. Yowell said she can tell when Brix is winding down for the day when he starts to retreat under tables.

Therapy dogs also come with occasional risks and stresses for the teacher. Parent permission is usually needed at the beginning of the school year and owners have to be cognizant of where the dog's presence might be more disruptive than helpful.

"It is a lot of work," Yowell said. "Not only do I have to teach, but I also have to make sure that kids are safe around Brix and that Brix is safe around the kids and that everybody's still learning at the same time."

But Hanlon, who brings George to Ackerman Elementary twice a week, said he recommends schools that are on the fence about introducing a therapy dog should give it a try, even if it's for one day.

"The presence of an animal can make a really big difference in the lives of others," Hanlon said. "And sometimes you don't know the impact that they're going to have until down the road. We feel pretty lucky."

