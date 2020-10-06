Nebraska State Board of Education candidates field questions on COVID-19, school discipline

Interventions can work if the community gets behind it, and what works can be replicated elsewhere, he said.

Morrison said testing is useful to gauge where a child is academically. But it should not be used to grade a school’s success, which makes schools focus on the test instead of what’s best for the child, she said. There are other indicators of school success such as attendance, parent engagement, and whether the school is retaining teachers and teachers are pursuing advanced degrees, she said. “I have a problem when we start putting value on our schools based on those test scores when not every child comes to the classroom with the same advantages.”

Anthony said testing is important for state leaders to gauge whether kids are meeting academic standards. But not all schools are the same. “To compare OPS to Elkhorn, or a Lincoln school to a very rural school, we’ve got to be very careful about how we use those test scores,” he said. Where academic growth doesn’t occur, “I would step in and find out what’s at the heart of that lack of growth.”

Do you believe that Nebraska needs a more racially diverse teacher pool, and if so, what can be done to achieve that?