LINCOLN — With less than a week on the job, Brian Maher has a list of priorities to tackle as Nebraska's education commissioner.

The State Board of Education took several hours on Friday to create a rough outline of performance objectives for Maher, who began his role as education commissioner on July 1.

Maher was selected by the board earlier this year following the resignation of Nebraska's former commissioner, Matt Blomstedt. Maher previously served as the executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents.

Maher's list of performance objectives will be a starting point for his work in the state and he will be evaluated on his progress in eight months.

Steve Joel, the manager of the commissioner search process from the Omaha firm McPherson & Jacobson, led the discussion around Maher's priorities.

Joel presented several challenges that Maher will face during his time as commissioner. One of the main issues Joel explained is academic recovery among Nebraska schools following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like other students around the U.S., Nebraska fourth and eighth grade students suffered the lowest reading and math scores in decades in the latest statewide assessment. Although Nebraska's average scores were better than the nation's averages.

"That (topic) is really going to be looming large on minds of school boards, communities and parents," Joel said.

Other challenges include statewide perceptions, political dynamics in Nebraska and the U.S., budget challenges, enrollment declines, retirements and staffing challenges, and the obstacle of leading change centered on goals.

Many of the challenges fueled the list of objectives for Maher. While they still have to be formally adopted, the majority have a deadline of March. The list includes the following goals:

The board wants Maher to review and give recommendations for Nebraska's statewide assessments. Any changes would be for the 2024-25 school year.

Board members also want Maher to understand the internal operations of the Nebraska Department of Education, including workplace assignments, staffing patterns and succession plans. Maher will need to gather data about the operations along with agency services, such as teacher certification, something board members say has been inefficient and time-consuming in the past.

"I have heard by many constituents that what's wrong with the state board is that they can't fix this problem for turnaround (time) for certification," said board member Patsy Koch Johns. "We have all had personal experience with that. It will improve NDE’s reputation if we can fix that turnaround. It should not take as long as it's taking. We have made progress but this is low-hanging fruit we can grab a hold of."

Maher will need to review the NDE's current strategic plan by his evaluation in March. He will also have to evaluate and make recommendations to improve the NDE's current communication strategies within the agency and with the public.

Koch Johns said she would prefer regular communication about the board's work, including achievements and challenges, be distributed to the public in the future.

"I would like (communication) expanded to the public, such as what is the board doing?" Koch Johns said. "So they don't think we just meet once a month and sit around and chat and argue."

The last objective is for Maher to work to build relationships within the agency and with stakeholders around the community.

Maher said he's looking forward to the work that was planned on Friday.

"I think there are some really important points here," Maher said.

