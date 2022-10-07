Nebraska state ed board selects deputy commissioner, shares details of search process

An educator with 38 years of experience will be taking over the duties of the state's education commissioner, Matthew Blomstedt, following his official resignation in January.

Deborah Frison, one of the state's two deputy commissioners, was selected by the State Board of Education on Friday to serve in place of Blomstedt until the next commissioner is hired.

The state board also accepted Blomstedt's resignation during its meeting. Blomstedt announced he was resigning in September after nine years as education commissioner.

"His contributions have been numerous. He's served the educational system with intelligence, insight and dignity," said Patsy Koch Johns, board president. "Matt has won the respect of many of those who work in Nebraska schools. He will be missed."

Frison was hired to be one of the state's two deputy commissioners in 2015, according to the department of education website. She oversees school improvement and support while the other deputy commissioner, Brian Halstead, oversees agency support and services. She previously worked in Omaha Public Schools as a teacher and administrator.

The board committee appointed an ad hoc search committee in September to manage the hiring process of the new education commissioner.

On Friday, member Patti Gubbels said the board will be releasing a request for proposals for search firms on Wednesday. Search firms will have until Nov. 2 to submit proposals for conducting a commissioner candidate search.

Gubbels said the board will narrow the search firm finalists based on their proposals before inviting them to present at the Dec. 2 meeting. A timeline of the hiring process will also be presented at the board's next meeting on Nov. 3.