Nebraska Supreme Court says Elkhorn schools must pay developer at least $5.3 million

It sits high on a hill near 180th Street and West Maple Road — and it would have been ideal for a large grocery store, a mall and a surrounding neighborhood of houses and townhomes.

But the Elkhorn Public Schools wanted it as the site of their latest high school — and the district undervalued that land when they used a condemnation process to seize it, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The state’s high court affirmed a Douglas County District Court jury’s decision to award the developer almost twice as much as the district had planned to pay.

In 2017, an appraiser for the school district listed the value of the 43-acre site at $2.6 million, the same amount that Tribedo, an Omaha developer, paid for the land four months before.

But Tribedo sued, saying that valuation was way below what the site would be worth once it was converted from agricultural to commercial status. Separately, two appraisers for Tribedo evaluated the site and valued it at $5.9 million to $7 million. After a trial in May 2019, a Douglas County jury awarded Tribedo $4.6 million.