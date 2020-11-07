Nebraska Supreme Court says Elkhorn schools must pay developer at least $5.3 million

It sits high on a hill near 180th Street and West Maple Road — and it would have been ideal for a large grocery store, a mall and a surrounding neighborhood of houses and townhomes.
But the Elkhorn Public Schools wanted it as the site of their latest high school — and the district undervalued that land when they used a condemnation process to seize it, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Friday.
The state’s high court affirmed a Douglas County District Court jury’s decision to award the developer almost twice as much as the district had planned to pay.
In 2017, an appraiser for the school district listed the value of the 43-acre site at $2.6 million, the same amount that Tribedo, an Omaha developer, paid for the land four months before.
But Tribedo sued, saying that valuation was way below what the site would be worth once it was converted from agricultural to commercial status. Separately, two appraisers for Tribedo evaluated the site and valued it at $5.9 million to $7 million. After a trial in May 2019, a Douglas County jury awarded Tribedo $4.6 million.
When the Supreme Court upheld that award, it also ordered Elkhorn to pay the developer’s legal fees of almost $600,000, plus at least another $143,000 in interest.
All told, that means that the district will be paying Tribedo at least $5.3 million — twice as much as the district had tried to pay for the land three years ago.
The high court noted that the land at that high-traffic intersection was so valuable that Omaha city planners had marked it with the same zoning designation as the Village Pointe shopping center at 168th Street and West Dodge Road.
Elkhorn North High School opened in August, giving the district three high schools.
Arun Agarwal, a real estate developer with White Lotus Group, is listed as Tribedo’s registered agent in state government documents.
Tribedo still owns 30 acres on the northeast corner of 180th and West Maple, just south of the school.
One factor that went into the award: the money that Tribedo must spend to make its remaining land marketable. On Friday, bulldozers and dump trucks were moving tons of dirt there to try to level the development site with the much higher school to the north. A jury had priced the amount of work at almost $1 million.
In a 16-page opinion, Judge Lindsey Miller-Lerman noted that state law “provides that the property of no person shall be taken for public use without just compensation.”
“The jury award … was supported by sufficient competent evidence,” she said, writing for the unanimous court.
