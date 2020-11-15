Nebraska teachers say they're exhausted, stressed after months of teaching in the pandemic

Many teachers say they are burning out, but those who contemplate quitting feel trapped because teachers sign a contract to teach each year, and quitting without the school board's approval can put their teaching certification in jeopardy.

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt said he will approach potential abrogations on a case-by-case basis. School leaders, he said, should work with teachers who have legitimate concerns.

​If a teacher walks out on his classroom or calls in and says she's quitting, that's probably going to be treated like an abrogation, he said. If the employee has legitimate concerns and went through the proper channels to try to come to agreement with the district, Blomstedt said, he would take that into consideration.

One teacher said he expects some teachers to retire at semester, taking their experience in the classroom with them.

Other teachers have taken medical leave or unpaid leave because of the stress and concerns about getting COVID-19.

No one doubts that school is the best place for kids, one teacher said. But the teacher said some of the problems arising from remote learning have been solved — for instance, ensuring that students are fed through distribution sites.