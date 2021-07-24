Nebraska teachers union defends critical race theory, accuses critics of censorship

“I’m all for teaching the truth,” Innis said. “But they won’t teach the truth. They want to teach a version of the truth.”

Innis, an electrical contractor who lives south of Crete, Nebraska, ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for U.S. Senate in 2020. He said he has held 15 sessions attended by thousands of people across the state, and he has more scheduled.

Innis said the public schools are failing kids and need to change. A majority of kids are “coming out thinking socialism is better than capitalism — they have no idea what capitalism, communism, Marxism are — they have no clue because it’s not being taught accurately,” he said.

He described critical race theory this way:

“The U.S. is bad, how it was founded, and it needs to be recreated. If you’re White, you’re bad, and if you don’t buy into it, you’re a racist ... it’s really is that simple,” he said.