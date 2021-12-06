Nebraska test scores dipped last spring amid COVID disruptions

About 28% of OPS students were proficient in English language arts and 20% in math. In the 2018-19 school year, those numbers were 33% and 30%, respectively.

State officials caution about comparing some of last spring’s scores to those from two years ago.

About 8,500 kids statewide were not tested last school year. Almost 5,000 others opted for home schooling last school year, so they were not tested.

State officials say the tests used in 2021 and 2019 were not identical. The test for grades 3-8 had a new format last spring. Because of the pandemic, it was shorter and more focused on essential subject matter than previous assessments, officials said.

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said the results provide a baseline for moving forward.

“Knowing that we’ve had a measurable overall impact on achievement, this gives us a starting point to start to measure what needs to be done for the recovery,” he said.

Where proficiency slipped, the strategy has to be to decide what to invest in to bring it back to pre-pandemic levels, Blomstedt said.