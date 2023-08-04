A new program to get more aspiring educators into classrooms is on the horizon in Nebraska.

During a Friday meeting, the State Board of Education approved the Nebraska Teacher Apprenticeship Program as a step to improve the state's ongoing educator shortage.

While Nebraska Department of Education officials say the program is still being created, it will follow the framework used by the National Center For Grow Your Own. The organization aids states in creating "grow your own" programs that help residents become teachers at no or low cost.

Currently, 18 states have teacher apprenticeship programs, according to the education department. School districts and teacher preparation colleges and universities select candidates — usually paraprofessionals, high school graduates or people changing careers — to earn their degree and education license for free.

While earning their credentials, the aspiring teachers will be employed through the district they're working with and can be hired as full-time teachers in the district following graduation.

"This action item goes hand in hand with our number one goal, which is to (have) quality teachers in every classroom," said board member Patsy Koch Johns. "We would be taking advantage of paras, and that whole idea of apprenticeship, and I think it's a step in the right direction for us in Nebraska. It shows that we are really trying."

The approval of the program is part of the state board's priority list, including the goal of eliminating the special education staffing vacancy and cutting the educator shortage in half by 2030. It also comes as part of the education legislation package that was passed earlier this year in the Nebraska Legislature to improve the shortages.

Like other U.S. states, Nebraska has been suffering from an educator shortage, from classified staff like paraprofessionals or bus drivers to classroom teachers, especially those in special education.

Some Nebraska schools already offer "grow your own" programs for their own district. In the summer of 2022, Westside Community Schools created its own program for paraprofessionals. The Omaha Public Schools district has been partnering with the University of Nebraska at Omaha to offer similar programs for high school graduates for years.

It will cost the Department of Education about $1 million to implement the program, which doesn't have a timeline yet. Department officials said staff are continuing to work with the national organization to create the program and will seek more federal funding to get it started.

