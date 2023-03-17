A new skate park is now open in Walthill, Nebraska on the Omaha Nation Reservation.
A Nebraska educator is being honored for his dedication to tribal college students and will receive a $1,200 gift for his work.
Michael Oltrogge, president of Nebraska Indian Community College in Macy, Nebraska, was named the 2022-23 Tribal College and University Honoree of the Year by the American Indian College Fund on Thursday.
The fund has been the largest charity in the U.S. to support Native higher education for more than 30 years, according to its website.
Cheryl Crazy Bull, president and CEO of the fund, said the organization was honored to recognize Oltrogge for his years of service to the college and to the tribal college movement.
"We often hear of people who are dedicated, but I can personally attest that Dr. Oltrogge’s heart is focused on the well-being of students and their families," she said in a press release. "His perseverance and creative approach to educational success and access makes it possible for tribal citizens to take full advantage of their college."
Oltrogge has been with the college since he was a first-generation student there in 1995. He has been president since 2004 and has focused on making sure students graduate without debt; fostering partnerships with local school districts; and increasing resources for the Santee Nation and Omaha Nation reservations.
Oltrogge said in a statement that "working with students was and is the most fun part of my job."
