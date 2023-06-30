Friday's decision from the Supreme Court to kill President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan has left Nebraskans divided as loan payments are expected to resume this fall.

Local residents are on both sides of the $400 billion plan, which would have canceled or reduced federal student loan debts for an estimated 232,100 borrowers in Nebraska, along with millions of Americans.

The Supreme Court announced its 6-3 decision Friday, saying the Biden administration overstepped its authority. The court said an endorsement from Congress would be needed to begin such an expensive program.

The forgiveness program would have canceled $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would have had an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

Now borrowers can expect loan payments to resume in October, though interest will begin accruing in September, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Nebraskans who supported the loan forgiveness argue that it would have relieved the heavy financial burden of college debt from people who are already struggling to make payments or would allow them put money into other expenses, such as buying a house.

Jacob Cole, who has been a teacher for two years at the Bancroft-Rosalie district in northeast Nebraska, accumulated $6,300 in debt after having to pay for room and board his freshman year at Wayne State College. He said he would have had to pay more if he didn't make cost-saving decisions later on.

"I became a commuter for the remaining three years at (Wayne) because I did not want to rack up $30,000 in student debt. I also received a Pell Grant each year. This, along with scholarships, was not enough to pay for my first year of college," Cole said. "I am a registered Republican, but I supported this policy to wipe away up to $20,000 in student loans. While this is not a widely supported plan within the GOP, I believe it is essential to help pull low-socioeconomic status individuals out of poverty."

Like other borrowers, Cole also stopped making payments during the pause on federal student loans in case his entire debt would have been forgiven if Biden's plan had been passed.

For now, he's hoping to receive some aid through student loan forgiveness options for educators in Nebraska. He said he applied for a reduction in his loans and is waiting to see whether he was approved.

Alec Rome, who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln last year, said that while scholarships were able to cover his tuition, his partner racked up $20,000 in debt.

"My thoughts on this ruling are pretty simple: It is the cherry on top of a garbage sundae that was this last year for the Supreme Court," Rome said. "(My partner) was hoping to have (her loans) forgiven, but knowing the state of politics, I had a feeling in the pit of my stomach that a day like this might come."

Friday's decision follows a lawsuit led by Nebraska and signed by five other states that was filed in September. While supporters of Biden's plan argued a 2003 law, known as the HEROES Act, allowed him the power to forgive student loans, the state officials said the action would be an overreach of executive power.

Several Nebraska government officials have expressed their opposition to Biden's plan since the lawsuit was filed.

"The question of student loan burden is now back to where it belongs — Congress. Our elected federal representatives are closest to the people, have the power of the purse, and are entrusted with the responsibility of tackling difficult policy issues," said Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers in an official statement.

Hilgers also said during a Friday press conference that Congress would have to answer questions that arose out of Biden's plan, such as the concern for people who don't have debt yet but are planning on going to college this fall or in a few years.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer also said Friday that the court's decision was "a victory for common sense" and will ensure Americans who didn't go to college or have already paid their student loans aren't bearing the debts of others.

This is a common point from other Nebraskans who are against Biden's plan.

Omaha resident Bill Pulte and his wife had to pay off her student loans for 10 years before she was able to enroll in graduate school. Pulte said though this came in the form of a $200 monthly payment, he still doesn't support a widespread forgiveness plan.

"I am not a fan of the government paying off debts incurred by individuals. Government was established to protect citizens, but not from themselves," Pulte said. "If the government wants to protect people in terms of education practices, they should do it by guaranteeing low interest loans and allowing these loans to be taken at higher income levels."

Taygen Vicary, who has been paying off student loans for 20 years, said the Supreme Court made the right decision.

"While I’d love for the loans to just disappear, that’s a bit ridiculous when I knew what I was doing when I agreed to borrow money," Vicary said. "The thought that burdening the taxpayer with paying for my education is ludicrous. While this means I still have money to pay, I am pleased common sense won out."

Rome said even if other borrowers were upset by federal loan forgiveness, the benefits for low-income residents would have outweighed the negatives.

"We can argue all we want about semantics and if 'previous borrowers are unfairly affected' by student debt relief, but the cost that this will place upon not just the middle and lower class is significant," Rome said. "This debt relief would have helped the bottom 80% of earners the most in order to escape from this cycle."

For Kathleen Clark, an Omaha nurse, student loans are a huge part of why her family still lives paycheck to paycheck even in a two-income household. She said she graduated with her bachelor's degree in 2012 and still has about $50,000 to pay off. Her husband also has his own student loans.

"Daycare for two children is over $2,000 a month and my student loans alone are over $500 a month. Our cars are paid off and we do not live lavishly by any sense of the word, so those are areas we are fortunate enough to not have added to our monthly expenses," Clark said. "But the fact that two “well paid” professionals have to live so frugally is shameful. The student loan forgiveness would not have wiped away my debt, but it would have made a huge impact in our family's life."

This is also the case for Dallas Hartwell, who graduated from UNL a decade ago with $35,000 in loans.

"Ten years later, my wife and I are top 5% earners," Hartwell said. "We pay 50% in taxes and over $9,000 a month in just housing, child care and insurance. I now owe $50,000 in student loans. It's crazy we consider ourselves lucky."

The problem of the student loan system itself is something officials should focus on, said Joseph Collins, who graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in May.

Collins said while he has $27,000 in loan debt, he borrowed the money with the full intention and responsibility of paying it back.

"There is an entire generation of college students that continue to be straddled with debt and it’s holding us back from goals like starting families, buying houses and contributing towards retirement," Collins said. "Congress needs to find a solution besides allowing students to take on tens, or hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt, and they need to help current students get a grip on making repayments. This forgiveness proposal was the equivalent a Band-Aid on a crack in the Hoover Dam."

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023