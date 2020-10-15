Nebraska's average ACT score down slightly from last year

In Iowa, only 68% of graduates were tested.

States that test a high percentage of graduates tend to have lower averages as the scores include more students who do not plan to attend college.

Compared to others in the group of 15 states that test all graduates, Nebraska tied for the second-highest percentage of students meeting the English benchmark, the third-highest meeting the math benchmark, the fourth- highest meeting the science benchmark and tied for fifth- highest meeting the reading benchmark.

The ACT organization, which is based in Iowa City, Iowa, also reported that the average composite score for students from traditionally underserved racial and ethnic groups decreased from 18 to 17.7 between 2016 and 2020.

“By our measures, more than half of underserved students aren’t college ready,” said Janet Godwin, ACT's CEO. “That’s unacceptable, and we must do better. COVID-19 will only exacerbate these gaps and more students will miss out on opportunities to find success."

The organization said in a press release that while COVID-19 affected students in many ways this past spring, the data doesn't suggest the 2020 graduating class was affected in a substantive way by the safety measures and responses to COVID-19.