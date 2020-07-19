Nebraska's small and private colleges face serious challenges ahead

Hastings College board chairman Roger Doerr, a retired Hastings faculty member, said Feezell “has an entrepreneurial mindset, and entrepreneurs get restless.”

Feezell succeeded in serving as the change agent the board wanted, Doerr said. But his departure “was disappointing. We thought we had somebody for 10 years.”

Doerr, who joined the board four years ago, said that for many years Hastings’ board overshot enrollment estimates, leaving the college with less revenue than planned.

A 2018 audit of college finances indicated Hastings secured lines of credit in recent years from an Omaha bank and a Hastings bank to cover some operating costs. The audit says the college drew $11.5 million for that purpose from Five Points Bank in June 2018. Borrowing is not a desirable option, Doerr said.

Doerr, 74, said it’s fortunate that Hastings has an endowment of about $90 million that it can draw from if necessary.

Faculty Senate President Moses Dogbevia said he had concern that leaders faced a situation in which they were “trying their best to save the college from closing.” But that fear has been relieved, he said, and the college is moving on.