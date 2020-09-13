New addition allows Omaha nonprofit to serve as 'satellite school' during remote learning

Cleaning crews are on-site during the day and conduct more thorough cleanings in the evenings.

During a reporter’s recent visit to NorthStar, a group of fifth grade students spread out during some of their morning classes. Some boys opted for a more relaxed setup with tablets and laptops on the floor. In the hallway outside, circles were placed on the floor to mark where kids should stand in the lunch line.

Meanwhile, seventh and eighth graders were working in what will be the facility’s “innovation hub” for science, technology, engineering and math. One of the students said he’s glad to be out of the house and back with some of his friends.

Upstairs in the new wing, high schoolers spread out at large tables or in conference rooms. Ryan Scott and Ty’Aire Foster, both sophomores, set up shop on a bench near the window. Scott was in the middle of a human geography class, and Foster was listening to an economics course.

Remote learning has been tough, the teens said. Every day, they’re saddled with something new, and that can lead to frustration.

But at NorthStar, “if you need help, there’s always someone around,” Foster said.

Our best staff images of September 2020

