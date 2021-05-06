New education center at Simmons Safari Park in Ashland named in honor of zoo docent, WWII POW

The Simmons Safari Park will move into the busy summer season with a new education center.
The 2,000 square foot Darrald Harsh Education Center opened to the public Thursday. The center will serve as home base for all education programming and provide indoor space for classes, day camps, overnights, special events, pop-up classes and daily activities. It will also provide shelter for year-round educational nature experiences.
At a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony Thursday, zoo leaders fondly remembered the center's namesake, Darrald Harsh.
Harsh died in 2018 at 101 years old. He was a World War II prisoner of war, a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross and other medals and an avid docent at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Elizabeth Mulkerrin, vice president of education at the Omaha zoo, spoke tearfully of Harsh on Thursday, noting that she had the privilege to work with Harsh in the last decade of his volunteer service with the zoo.
"During his 22 years of volunteer service (Harsh) impacted hundreds of thousands of lives through his stories about wildlife," Mulkerrin said. "Today we are excited because we're going to be able to keep Darrald's love for wildlife alive by inspiring others to love wildlife."
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067