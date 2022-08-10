New Electrical Training Center addition to open Friday near 89th and L

Almost two years after construction started on an addition to the Electrical Training Center in Omaha, the grand opening for the 24,000-square-foot addition will be Friday.

The $7 million addition at 8960 L St. provides much-needed space for the training center. Before the addition’s soft opening in March, the existing facility, which was built in 2002, had so many electrical apprentices working in the building that classes spilled over into a nearby union hall.

“It’s a sigh of relief that we can fit everybody comfortably,” said Kevin Wetuski, training director of the Omaha Joint Electrical Apprenticeship and Training Committee.

The new addition will give the center a total of 17 classrooms and four lab spaces. The center itself will measure over 56,000 total square feet.

Wetuski said the addition will give the center the capability to approximately double its total enrollment capacity to more than 700 apprentices.

The center offers three apprenticeship programs: telecommunications; residential; and commercial and industrial. Depending on the program, apprenticeships can last anywhere from three to five years.

Officials originally projected opening the addition in September 2021, but supply chain issues pushed that timeline back.

The expanded center’s opening will come during a projected period of job growth for electricians. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that occupation to grow by 9% between 2020 and 2030. With the Omaha metro area on track to grow to 1 million residents by 2024, the demand for additional training space becomes that much more urgent.

“Omaha is growing, so we've got to grow with Omaha,” Wetuski said.

The nonprofit group that manages the center is itself managed by a trust composed of three members from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and three members from the National Electrical Contractors Association.