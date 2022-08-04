New OPS school will welcome Porcupines to Omaha's historic 'Little Italy' area

The new home of the Porcupines is looking sharp.

Officials from the Omaha Public Schools on Thursday celebrated the opening of Pine Elementary School — a celebration that featured porcupine quills, a person in a porcupine suit and a live porcupine.

The school built at 10th and Pine Streets lies in Omaha's historic "Little Italy" area — half a block north of Cascio's Steakhouse and a block south of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.

Built with a capacity for 600 kids, the school initially will enroll about 300, relieving overcrowding at Castelar and Bancroft Elementary Schools, according to Pine's principal. Students will report Aug. 17.

Principal Adriana Vargas said her previous school, Castelar, where she was principal, had 650 kids.

"We actually even had two houses across the street that we were using for classrooms," she said.

Darland Construction Company built the new school. The architect was Jackson-Jackson & Associates.

The new school is one of several built with a $409.9 million bond measure approved by voters in 2018. It cost about $19 million, officials said.

School board President Shavonna Holman spoke at the event. She called the school an important investment for students and thanked the voters who made it possible.

Superintendent Cheryl Logan told the crowd that children deserve "a place like this that's warm, inviting and is special.

"It's all about the relationships, and we look forward to many years of relationships where children will be known, will be loved and hopefully they will be inspired," Logan said.

According to OPS, among the key features are main-floor kindergarten and pre-kindergarten rooms that exit directly to their respective playgrounds. The upper-floor art room has large windows, and the media center is near the technology center to allow for collaboration.

The 112,000-square-foot facility also has an outdoor learning space.

Giant oak trees, located on the school property along 10th Street, were preserved during construction, providing a shady spot for students.

The design of the school incorporates the gymnasium of the former Grace University that occupied the site previously. While larger than the typical elementary school gym, it will benefit students throughout the district, officials said.

"I can now brag that I am in the only elementary school in OPS with a college-size gym," Vargas told the crowd of about 250 people who gathered in the gym for the celebration.

Vargas noted the area around the school has a rich Italian culture.

"As a matter of fact, a couple of weeks ago was the Santa Lucia festival, and they were just a block away," she said.

About 70% of the students who will attend the school are from Latino families, she said.

Many parents with children were invited to join in the celebration and tour the new school.

Tammy Mancilla said she was involved with the committee that named the school and chose the colors and mascot — porcupines. After the formal ceremony, she took pictures of her daughter, Lindsey, on the gym floor. Lindsey will be a third grader at the school.

​"I've lived here my whole life — moved away for a year and a half — other than that I've been here for 44 years," Tammy Mancilla said. "It would have been pretty neat to have the name Little Italy for the school, but I thought of it a little too late."

Emily Echeverria, who will attend third grade at the school, was among a crowd of children and adults who got a close-up look at a live porcupine, compliments of the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

The well-behaved animal stood on a table and nibbled on treats.

What did Emily think of that?

"Cool."