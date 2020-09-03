New quarantine rules for teachers could keep Nebraska schools open

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said the intent is to provide more flexibility to local health departments when deciding to quarantine teachers.

“We have a lot of people get quarantined and never come down with anything,” Blomstedt said.

He said the change should not force a person to teach if they feel they’ve been exposed to the disease.

“If someone thinks they’ve really been exposed, and they want to quarantine, it still gives them the flexibility to be able to do that,” Blomstedt said. “But I think we have folks who go, ‘Hey, look, I don’t think I was really exposed. I’m showing no symptoms. Can I monitor and come back?’ I would hope it would empower the individual as well.”

Mass quarantines are a concern because they could cause a school to shut down, despite having no significant spread, he said.

Blomstedt said he agrees with union leaders that teachers who teach in person should have protective equipment, such as better quality masks, to ensure their safety.

He said he doesn’t know how many of the people who are quarantined for contact eventually get the disease.