The first stages of an $83.75 million bond issue are coming to light this month as the Ralston school district is completing substantial renovations for the 2023-24 school year.

It's been more than 50 years since the district constructed a new school and almost 20 years since the last building renovation. District officials say building changes have been a long time coming as facilities have become outdated, inefficient and less safe in recent years.

The district is putting the finishing touches on the complete interior renovation of Meadows Elementary and a new high school sports complex. Both projects are the first of several in the bond issue, which was approved in 2021 by Ralston voters.

Other big projects coming soon include a complete rebuild of the Mockingbird Elementary School and interior renovations of the remaining elementary schools in the district.

The construction work is some of the first for Jason Buckingham, who was hired as Ralston's superintendent in January. He previously served as the district's assistant superintendent for business.

Buckingham said one of the projects that has students, staff and the community buzzing lately is the almost-finished $5.2 million multi-sport complex at Ralston High School.

"We have not had on-campus baseball or softball facilities at our school — at least varsity level — ever," Buckingham said. "Across 84th Street, there's a big city park and City of Ralston fields — that's served our kids well. It's just we wanted to try and get something back on campus. If you were a freshman playing softball or baseball, you had to find your own ride down there."

The current star of the show is the complex's turf softball field. The outfield is striped with bright green turf and infield contains a vibrant red-orange color turf that replaces dirt. The dugout areas are inside concrete structures and bleachers will be assembled to surround the field.

"I know there's some other districts that are inquiring already about us doing this," Buckingham said about the turf field.

A large press box offers a sound system that is portable and can be used on the field, Buckingham said. Underneath the press box is a traditional concession area. Batting cages sit outside the field so players can practice hitting during games.

Buckingham said the softball field was created in a square shape to allow enough room for soccer practices on one side.

The renovated complex will be ready in time for Ralston's first softball game on Sept. 5, when the district will also have a grand opening event.

"We're about ready to play ball here. We're excited," Buckingham said. "I had to tell our head softball coach, 'no hugs', because he was so excited. They can't wait to get onto this facility. Our kids deserve the best we can provide for them and we're very excited about getting the opportunity to put them on this field."

The turf baseball field will be positioned behind the press box. While it's still under construction, it should be finished well before the season begins in the spring, Buckingham said. The side of the field will also be the same length as a football field, allowing space for the football team to practice.

The other significant project that was completed in time for the 2023-24 school year is the renovation of Meadows Elementary, located at 9225 Berry St. The $6.9 million project was the district's first complete interior renovation.

The building, which was originally built in 1972, was outgrowing its open concept layout, something other Ralston elementary schools are still dealing with. Buckingham said lights were more dim, the air more stuffy and classrooms more crowded — several classes would be in the same large room only separated by filing cabinets and bookshelves.

Buckingham said the open concept layout was popular in the 1970s, but now poses challenges to students and teachers. Each class can hear each other since they are all located in the same area with no real walls.

"An open concept is really tricky," Buckingham said. "If you have a kid that can't read very well, you're pulling them out of the class and you're going to put them in, basically, a cubicle with a reading specialist, and try and go through (reading). Well, everyone can hear you."

Buckingham said open concept schools also pose safety concerns if there is an intruder. Meadows Elementary now has a new, secure entrance and individual classrooms with locked doors.

Buckingham said Ralston's elementary schools that still have an open concept, like Blumfield, have safety plans that do as much as possible to hide students in case of an emergency, but it's not as safe as the renovated Meadows building.

Meadows also has brighter lighting, modern facilities and updated technology, such as an audio system in every class that projects a teacher's voice throughout the room.

Buckingham said a complete rebuild of Meadows Elementary wasn't in the district's budget after material costs skyrocketed during the pandemic. But the district is doing that with Mockingbird Elementary, which was established in 1964 and located at 5100 S. 93rd St.

The new Mockingbird is being built while students attend the old school next door. After the new building is done, the old school will be torn down in the summer of 2024.

The $23.3 million school will have a high school gym to accommodate Ralston High School's sports teams, as the high school has just one gym. Mockingbird will also be the district's first school with a tornado shelter.

Buckingham said the second phase of the bond issue includes renovations to Seymour Elementary, Ralston Middle School and Ralston High, with a final completion date of summer of 2026.

"Currently, the lighting at the high school is all fluorescent, so that'd be replaced. We're adding more cameras to add more security, plus replacing windows and doors," Buckingham said about Ralston High. "There's a lot of things that are not going to add necessarily square footage, but they're going to improve the quality of the building overall."

