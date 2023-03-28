The University of Nebraska at Omaha announced a new program Tuesday that will see tuition rates significantly decrease for out-of-state students.

Beginning with the fall semester, students from 11 states will be eligible to enroll at UNO at a discounted cost through the Omaha Urban Rate Tuition (OUR) program.

Through the program, eligible out-of-state undergraduate students will pay as low as $353 per credit hour depending on the academic program. That amounts to a savings of $385 per credit hour compared to current prices, according to a press release. Graduate students will pay as low as $512 per credit hour — a savings of $308.

In order to be eligible, students must currently reside or have previously graduated from high school in one of the following states: Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

In a press release, UNO Chancellor Joanne Li said the new tuition program will attract students to the Omaha area and increase Nebraska’s talent pool to fill the state’s workforce needs.

“As an urban metropolitan university, it is our responsibility to explore additional avenues for learners to increase their social mobility — all while working to solve the workforce shortages facing our state,” Li said.

The Urban Rate Tuition program is part of UNO's expansion of its Metropolitan Advantage Program, which has previously offered reduced tuition rates to residents in 11 counties of western Iowa. UNO students who had been enrolled in the latter program will automatically receive the reduced tuition price through the new OUR program.

Nebraska students will continue to pay a lower tuition rate than students enrolled through the OUR program.

