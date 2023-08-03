A Norfolk Public Schools administrator has resigned following a state investigation that alleges he falsified documents in order to get federal reimbursement.

A letter released by State Auditor Mike Foley on Thursday alleges that Bill Robinson, associate superintendent for the district, forged a grant reimbursement form that was submitted to the Nebraska Department of Education for funding.

According to the letter, Robinson was seeking reimbursement from a special education grant program under the Department of Education. He submitted a request for reimbursement earlier this year but it was rejected by the department because it was submitted six months too late.

"A district employee then contacted the department to inquire about a possible remedy but was told that the reimbursement request was so far overdue that it could not be legally processed," the letter says. "Days later, (Robinson) contacted the department, supposedly explaining that the original reimbursement documentation had been sent in error, and the correct paperwork would be forthcoming."

Robinson then allegedly submitted new paperwork that appeared to have been altered, containing both revised purchase dates and a different grant year for when the expenses were incurred. According to the letter, this was done to "presumably allow the reimbursement payment to be processed during the following grant period." It was later rejected by the department.

The letter also alleges that Robinson attempted to obscure how the expenses were approved by the school board, how the expenses were made and their actual purchase dates.

Foley said that his office believes the falsified documents are also public records, "making that alleged activity both criminal and particularly disgusting."

"It is so important for public officials to remember that their actions reflect upon not only themselves but also the entities that they represent," Foley said in a statement. "Such cognizance is all the more essential when the reputations of our schools are at stake — the very institutions responsible for setting an example for our youth and teaching them to be responsible, trustworthy citizens."

In a Thursday press release, the Norfolk school district said it placed Robinson on administrative leave and launched an internal investigation immediately after they received Foley's letter. Robinson's resignation will be officially approved on Aug. 15.

"We are taking the recommendations provided by Foley’s office utmost seriously, and are re-evaluating our internal control procedures to include additional safeguards to protect the district and our taxpayers’ money," said Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson in an official statement. "I would like to assure our community that Norfolk Public Schools will not let this impact our amazing staff and the wonderful students we serve."

